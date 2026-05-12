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'He’s a Monster': Michael Jackson’s Alleged 'Secret Family' Accuse 'Evil' Singer of Sexual Abuse and Supplying Them Drugs as Children

Composite photo of the Cascio siblings and Michael Jackson
Source: mega;@60minutesaustralia/youtube

The siblings previously claimed they were 'brainwashed and groomed' by Michael Jackson.

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May 12 2026, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET

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Four siblings who claimed they were all molested by Michael Jackson during their childhood shared more shocking accusations during their 60 Minutes Australia interview on Sunday, May 10.

The Cascios, who were called Jackson's "secret family," became close with the late pop star in the '80s, as patriarch Dominic Cascio Sr. worked at the Helmsley Palace Hotel in NYC. The siblings claimed the abuse lasted for over a decade and filed a lawsuit against his estate earlier this year.

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'What He Did Was Evil'

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Photo of Four siblings claimed Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.
Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

Four siblings claimed Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

"He’s a monster, he’s evil, what he did was evil," declared Dominic Cascio. "And he’s tricked the whole world to think he’s this innocent, perfect human being, and he’s not."

According to the siblings, Eddie, Aldo, Dominic and Marie-Nicole Cascio, the singer wooed their parents into his inner circle by splurging on them and bringing the clan on trips, including visits to Neverland Ranch.

"My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them … they definitely felt special, and so did we," shared Eddie. "He made us feel like we were his family, his kids, his everything."

Added Dominic, "When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the ’80s that wants to be your friend, you’re vulnerable and easily manipulated."

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The Star Brought the Family on Tour

Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

The siblings also claimed the late singer gave them drugs and alcohol.

Eddie Cascio said he was 11 when the sexual abuse began.

"We were on tour, and that’s when Michael started to get closer and started rubbing me on my legs," he recalled. "I was sitting on his lap, and that’s when the first kiss happened, where he kissed me on the lips."

Dominic remembered the late father-of-three trying to make the alleged assaults into a game called "booty rumble."

"He would lay me on top of him with my genitals up against his," he spilled. "While he would shake, he would kind of push up against me."

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Photo of The Cascio family first became close with Michael Jackson in the 1980s.
Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

The Cascio family first became close with Michael Jackson in the 1980s.

Their sister said the Grammy winner would instruct her to take her clothes off, and Michael would then touch himself.

Aldo revealed of his experiences, "He just pulled down my shorts and started giving me oral s--. And he’d [say] right away, 'Doesn’t that feel good? See, I love you. I love you.'"

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Michael Jackson Allegedly Gave the Kids Drugs and Alcohol

Photo of Michael Jackson was accused of molesting the four Cascio children.
Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

Michael Jackson was accused of molesting the four Cascio children.

The Cascios also accused the "Beat It" singer — who died from an accidental Fentanyl overdose at age 50 in 2009 — of giving them drugs and alcohol: he allegedly called wine "Jesus juice" and referred to liquor as "Disney juice."

"He gave me Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old and told me I’d be floating and I would love it," Marie-Nicole stated.

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The Pop Star's Estate Hit Back at the Allegations

Photo of An attorney for Michael Jackson's estate called the Cascio family's allegations and lawsuit a 'shakedown attempt.'
Source: mega

An attorney for Michael Jackson's estate called the Cascio family's allegations and lawsuit a 'shakedown attempt.'

Marty Singer, an attorney for Michael's estate, has continuously denied sexual assault allegations against the star, calling the Cascio family's accusations a "money grab."

"Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation," he shared in a public statement. "Sadly, in death just as in life, Jackson’s talents and success continue to make him a target."

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