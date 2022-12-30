Death Certificate Reveals Kirstie Alley Was Cremated After She Died Inside Her Florida Home

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Alley's son, True, 30, and daughter Lillie, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Parker Stevenson, revealed.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the heartbreaking message continued of True and his two kids — son Waylon and daughter Rebel — along with Lillie and her son Ripp.