Death Certificate Reveals Kirstie Alley Was Cremated After She Died Inside Her Florida Home
The famed Cheers star passed away inside her Clearwater, Fla., estate at the age of 71 years old, Alley's death certificate obtained by a news publication on Thursday, December 29, confirmed.
In the weeks leading up to her tragic death, the Emmy winner had underwent a secret battle with colon cancer, which ultimately led to her health's demise, OK! previously reported.
Alley had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., for her diagnosis, which was "only recently discovered," according to the star's beloved family members.
The It Takes Two actress' shocking death was confirmed by her children on Alley's Instagram account shortly after she took her last breath.
"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Alley's son, True, 30, and daughter Lillie, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Parker Stevenson, revealed.
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the heartbreaking message continued of True and his two kids — son Waylon and daughter Rebel — along with Lillie and her son Ripp.
"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," the statement noted. "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did, her children."
"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," the sweet tribute for the well-acclaimed actress concluded.