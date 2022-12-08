Former Scientologist Leah Remini Sounds Off On Longtime Foe Kirstie Alley's Death

Days after Kirstie Alley’s children revealed the star had passed away at 71 due to a brief battle with cancer, the Cheers alum’s longtime foe Leah Remini revealed she too is in mourning.

In a new article published on Wednesday, December 7, the King of Queens lead shared that despite the pair’s highly publicized Scientology feud, she was still saddened to hear of Alley’s death.

“The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad,” Remini said before offering well wishes to Alley's kids, Lillie and True Stevenson, 28 and 30, who, like their late mother, are still members of the Church of Scientology.