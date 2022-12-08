Former Scientologist Leah Remini Sounds Off On Longtime Foe Kirstie Alley's Death
Days after Kirstie Alley’s children revealed the star had passed away at 71 due to a brief battle with cancer, the Cheers alum’s longtime foe Leah Remini revealed she too is in mourning.
In a new article published on Wednesday, December 7, the King of Queens lead shared that despite the pair’s highly publicized Scientology feud, she was still saddened to hear of Alley’s death.
“The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad,” Remini said before offering well wishes to Alley's kids, Lillie and True Stevenson, 28 and 30, who, like their late mother, are still members of the Church of Scientology.
“I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization,” added Remini.
Remini, a former Scientologist who has long been outspoken about her decision to leave the church, also speculated on the role the faith may have had in Alley’s approach to treating her colon cancer.
“Although Scientologists don’t believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom,” explained the actress, who famously left the faith in 2013. "While it has been reported that Kirstie sought conventional cancer treatment, which gave her a fighting chance, the majority of Scientologists do not seek treatment until it’s too late."
"Scientologists are convinced they can cure themselves of diseases like cancer,” Remini continued. “It’s one of the more sinister things they promise. And because Scientology claims to be an exact science, not a faith, its members are brainwashed into believing these false claims as guarantees."
Remini and Alley’s high-profile rift first began shortly after the Saved by the Bell alum left the religion, the It Takes Two star denouncing the actress as a “bigot.”
"First of all, I just want everyone to know: I have hundreds of friends and people that I know that have come into Scientology and left Scientology,” Alley explained during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show at the time, referencing Remini’s recent comments to Ellen DeGeneres that she had “lost friends” after leaving Scientology.
“You're not shunned; you're not chased. All that's just bulls**t," she continued. "When you are generalizing and when your goal is to malign and to say things about an entire group... when you decide to blanket statement 'Scientology is evil,' you are my enemy."
Rolling Stone previously reported on Remini’s remarks.