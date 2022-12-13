Kirstie Alley's $40 Million Fortune & Multiple Properties 'Will Go To Her Kids & Charities,' Claims Insider
Though Kirstie Alley may have lightened her workload in the years leading up to her death, the late actress — who passed from colon cancer at age 71 on Monday, December 5 — was said to have a $40 million fortune as well as a few properties across the country.
According to Radar, she owned a home in Wichita, Kans., as well as one in Clearwater, Fla., the latter of which she purchased in 2008 for $1.8 million. In 2021, the Cheers lead sold off a home in California for $7.8 million, and a year prior, the Emmy winner revealed she was building a six-bedroom dream home on the two acres of land she bought in Clearwater, the locale that acts as Scientology headquarters. (The mom-of-two became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1979.)
Unfortunately, it appears the house was still under construction when she passed, but the abode and the rest of her stuff will soon be divvied up.
"The bulk of her estate will go to her kids, then the rest to charities," an insider spilled, referencing her and ex-husband Parker Stevenson's offspring, 28-year-old Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson, 30.
It was Alley's children who first announced the unexpected death, doing so via social media.
"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote in a joint statement. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."
As OK! previously shared, the Church of Scientology is said to be holding a funeral ceremony for the Hollywood icon — something that's sure to be extra special given Alley reportedly achieved the highest level of learning, Operating Thetan Level VIII.
"OT VIII is the highest you can go on the 'Bridge to Total Freedom,'" reporter Tony Ortega previously stated on his Scientology-based blog. "Scientologists are told that, if they can reach OT VIII, they will be 'cause over matter, energy, space, and time,' which translates to various superhuman abilities, including being impervious to disease."