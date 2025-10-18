KISS Legend Ace Frehley Gets Chilling Psychic Prediction Months Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley, legendary guitarist of the rock band KISS, passed away at the age of 74, shortly after revealing he had received a chilling prophecy about his future. Just months before his death, Frehley confidently shared with the Aquarian that a psychic had foretold he would live to be 100 years old. “Luckily, I have good genes. My dad lived to be 96 and my mom lived to be 86,” Frehley said, reminiscing about his family history, before adding, “I just spoke to a psychic. She goes, ‘Ace, you’re going to live to be a hundred.’ So I said, ‘No problem!’”

Source: mega The rocker died at age 74.

Tragically, Frehley's journey here ended unexpectedly on Thursday, October 16, a day that has plunged his family and fans into a state of mourning. A statement from his loved ones confirmed the sad news. “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," they said.

Source: mega The rocker was on life support before his death.

The guitarist’s last months were fraught with challenges following a serious injury that had threatened his musical career. In a candid interview earlier this year, Frehley discussed the effects of a fall he suffered down a flight of stairs, which impacted his ability to perform. Reflecting on the incident, he lamented, “I hurt my arm about two-and-a-half years ago — it’s been a struggle because I landed on my right arm, and that’s the arm that I strum with when I play guitar.” Despite the setbacks, Frehley expressed a desire to continue rocking the stage, saying, “It feels great to get up onstage because I wasn’t sure if it was ever going to get back to the way it used to be.”

Source: mega The performer's bandmates reacted to his death.

The musician's untimely death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans worldwide, who remember him not only for his musical genius but also for his enduring impact on rock culture. “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others,” his family noted. “The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension.”

KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley also shared their sorrow through a heartfelt joint statement. “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” they wrote. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”

While details about the exact cause of death remain unclear, reports suggest that the guitarist had been placed on life support prior to his passing. According to sources, Frehley experienced complications following the fall, which resulted in a brain bleed, leaving his family grappling with heartbreaking decisions in the hours leading up to his death. Just last week, on October 6, he had canceled all remaining tour dates for the year due to ongoing health concerns, leaving fans in a state of apprehension.