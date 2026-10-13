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Adult Stars Kit Barrus and Blair Bishop Take Feud to Next Level With $20K Bet on NSFW Collaboration

image of Kit Barrus
Source: KIT BARRUS

Kit Barrus and Blair Bishop are putting $20,000 on the line in a competition to determine who is more attractive.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

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Online content creators Kit Barrus and Blair Bishop are putting their feud to the test with a $20,000 bet.

The pair plan to film an NSFW collaboration, and whoever sells more copies will be declared the more attractive creator.

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Kit Barrus and Blair Bishop Plan NSFW Competition

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image of The pair had a viral feud over conventional beauty standards.
Source: KIT BARRUS

The pair had a viral feud over conventional beauty standards.

The rivalry began after Bishop publicly questioned Barrus' looks.

She claimed men would not find Barrus attractive and compared her appearance to if "G.I. Joe and a Smurf had a baby."

Barrus, who ranks among the platform's top 0.01% creators and reportedly earns $800,000 a month, challenged Bishop to discuss her argument face-to-face.

The pair met in Los Angeles and continued their debate over conventional beauty standards.

Barrus argued that people want something different, telling Bishop, "I think you're wrong; I think people want a little bit of spice."

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Source: @KIT/YOUTUBE

Kit Barrus and Blair Bishop met up in Los Angeles to discuss their views.

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Blair Bishop Suggests They Put Their Looks to the Test

image of Blair Bishop challenged Kit Barrus to a competition, proposing they judge their attractiveness by who sells more content.
Source: @KIT/YOUTUBE

Blair Bishop challenged Kit Barrus to a competition, proposing they judge their attractiveness by who sells more content.

During their meeting, Bishop proposed a competition to settle their disagreement.

"We both have the same job. Why don't we film something, and then whoever sells more copies is clearly the more attractive person," the adult performer explained.

Barrus accepted the idea, though she teased Bishop about her intentions.

"Okay, so you're saying we'll make a video — and whoever sells more wins? I think you just want an excuse to make a video with me, but I'm gonna breeze past that," she said.

"I'm doing you a favor, by the way," Bishop replied.

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The Pair Raise the Stakes to $20K

image of Blair Bishop agreed to pay double if Kit Barrus wins their NSFW content competition.
Source: @KIT/YOUTUBE

Blair Bishop agreed to pay double if Kit Barrus wins their NSFW content competition.

Barrus then introduced money into the deal.

"I think if you win, if you win, you won't, if you win ... I'll give you 10 grand," Barrus said.

"10 grand? Yeah. Aw, thanks so much," Bishop responded sarcastically.

"Are you willing to pay me back if I win? If I win, are you willing to put the same in?" Barrus asked.

Bishop replied, "I'll pay, I'll pay you double."

"Oh, double if I win. Wow, I'm about to make a mint," Barrus joked.

Blair Bishop Takes Another Swipe at Kit Barrus' Hair

image of Blair Bishop took another swipe at Kit Barrus' short hair.
Source: KIT BARRUS

Blair Bishop took another swipe at Kit Barrus' short hair.

The conversation also brought the pair back to one of their original points of contention: Barrus' short hairstyle.

"Maybe you can go get hair extensions," Bishop quipped.

"Oh, I don't think they put them in hair this short, honey, but, you know," Barrus responded.

"Well, I don't know, they might do extensions on men's haircuts," Bishop shot back.

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