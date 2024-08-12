OK Magazine
Kit Harington Reveals He Would 'Stare in the Mirror and Call Myself a C---' Before Getting Sober: 'I Would Literally Despite Myself'

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington revealed he hated himself before he got sober.

Aug. 12 2024

Kit Harington is sharing more details about the moment he decided he needed to cut out booze from his life for good.

"I was so lucky I got sober before having kids,” the actor, 37, who shares two kids with wife Rose Leslie, shared in a new interview, adding that it was “physically and emotionally impossible for me not to drink again.”

The actor checked into rehab in 2019.

The Game of Thrones star, who checked into rehab in 2019, said he's now come out on the other side, but it wasn't easy.

“The very fact that I can be proud of it is an achievement,” he told GQ Hype in an interview that was published on Monday, August 12. “Because before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c---. I'd hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done. I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person. And now, every set I step onto, whatever work I do, I'm proud of, because I know I put everything into it. Whereas before I had this huge monkey on my back that was just, like, weighing me down. So yeah, the whole nature of being proud of myself is a relatively new prospect for me.”

The star said he's 'proud' of his sobriety journey.

For now, the handsome hunk is staying positive amid his wellness journey. “Look, I can't tell what the future brings,” he stated. “I might have one massive, messy, chaotic relapse. And I hope that doesn't happen. But I think I protect myself by talking about it.”

One of the reasons the dad-of-two spoke out in the first place was that he hopes to help others “who had the same problem, and who are living a really, really genuinely happy, content life, and can't imagine going back to what I [would be] going back to.”

The 'Game of Thrones' alums share two kids.

Kit Harington said he 'despised himself' before getting sober.

Harington checked into a luxe Connection health retreat weeks before HBO aired the finale.

In 2022, he told The Guardian that he was "well on [his] path to recovery."

“All I can say to anyone thinking about it is it’s a wonderful way of living your life. It saved me, for sure," he told the outlet.

