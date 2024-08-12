Kit Harington Reveals He Would 'Stare in the Mirror and Call Myself a C---' Before Getting Sober: 'I Would Literally Despite Myself'

The Game of Thrones star, who checked into rehab in 2019, said he's now come out on the other side, but it wasn't easy.

“The very fact that I can be proud of it is an achievement,” he told GQ Hype in an interview that was published on Monday, August 12. “Because before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c---. I'd hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done. I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person. And now, every set I step onto, whatever work I do, I'm proud of, because I know I put everything into it. Whereas before I had this huge monkey on my back that was just, like, weighing me down. So yeah, the whole nature of being proud of myself is a relatively new prospect for me.”