Home > News > Jessica Simpson NEWS Jessica Simpson Insists She Hasn't 'Wanted or Touched Alcohol' in Nearly 7 Years After Troll Tells Her to 'Stop Drinking' Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson has been sober since 2017.

Jessica Simpson hasn't switched up on her sobriety. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, 44, was quick to silence a hater accusing the A-list star of drinking again after previously being open about her recovery journey from alcohol addiction.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson reminded haters she's gone almost seven years without alcohol.

Simpson clapped back in the comments section of one of her recent Instagram post in response to an internet troll asking her to "STOP DRINKING!" "I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," the mom-of-three — who shares kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson, 44 — declared.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson shares three kids with her husband, Eric Johnson.

"Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," Simpson's message to the social media user concluded. The hater's assumption Simpson had been "drinking" came after The Dukes of Hazzard actress shared a sweet post about her son's mutual love for lottery tickets.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson gushed over her son Ace, 11, via Instagram.

"I'm gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet 💚🦀," Simpson gushed alongside a black-and-white photo of her middle child. Simpson continued: "Fun fact: We both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together 💫🍀. Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson —OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!."

In 2022, the "When You Told Me You Loved Me" singer similarly praised her son on social media a few days after his ninth birthday, boasting: "This kid is great at everything, and I mean everything!" "From love to sports to school to manners to friendships and thoughtfulness, there’s nothing he can’t do or be. Apparently we gave him the right name because he truly Aces it all," her message in the caption of an Instagram post continued.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson said her son shares a mutual love for lottery tickets.

In addition to showcasing pride for all three of her children, Simpson has also used Instagram as a place to fight back against strangers frequently criticizing her every move. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" she captioned a 2022 video of herself in the music studio. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."

"I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," Simpson admitted. "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin' that I can promise you." "A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them," she told fans. "Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."