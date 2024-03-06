OK Magazine
KJ Apa and Clara Berry Split After 4 Years, Model Declares She's 'Free'

kj apa clara berry split
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Another one bites the dust! Clara Berry revealed she and KJ Apa, who share son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, 2, are no longer together.

When a fan asked if she was still in a relationship with the Riverdale star, she replied via a TikTok video. "No," she said. "You can see that I'm happier, no?"

"I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working," she insisted.

However, she noted it's tough to share custody of the child.

"I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life," the 30-year-old stated. "That is something that is hard to accept."

kj apa clara berry split
Source: @kjapa/Instagram

The two split after four years, the model confirmed.

Fortunately, it seems like their little one is handling everything in stride, as she said he's "very happy."

She concluded, "I am free."

kj apa clara berry split
Source: @clara.berry/Instagram

The pair share son Sasha.

The former flames were first linked in August 2020, and they later revealed they were expecting their first child together in 2021.

The pair were pretty private about their romance, but the actor did gush about Berry on social media.

"Thanks for being my best friend, and your love for nature, and @nenem.la.vraie. Putting up with my cars and never failing to pose by them," he wrote in 2021 for Berry's birthday.

kj apa clara berry split
Source: mega

The model said she's 'free' after their split.

When the duo welcomed their little one, the handsome hunk admitted it wasn't easy to adjust at first.

“Before you have a child of your own, you have all these voices telling you what it’s going to be like and how your life is going to change,” he told NME in an interview in 2021.

“And definitely I was scared,” he continued. “I don’t think you’re normal if you don’t have a little bit of fear going into such a huge, monumental time in your life. But as soon as I saw him and I saw [Clara] do what she did, everything kind of fell into place. All my questions were answered.”

kj apa clara berry split
Source: @kjapa/Instagram

KJ Apa admitted he is enjoying fatherhood.

One year later, the 26-year-old admitted how much he was enjoying fatherhood.

"When you have a child, it pulls everything closer in your life in terms of the people that you love, your friends," Apa told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It really reveals the people who really matter in your life, and it all revolves around this one special thing that you’ve created. It’s the most incredible thing that’s ever happened to me."

"I find myself looking at him and getting goosebumps 'cause I feel like I’m looking at a version of myself — which I guess I am," he added. "I see a lot of Clara in him too, which is something you can’t really describe. You can’t really describe the feeling, it’s amazing."

