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Who Has Klay Thompson Dated Before Megan Thee Stallion? Inside the NBA Player's Dating History

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

Megan Thee Stallion seemed to imply that Klay Thompson had cheated on her after reports of their split emerged.

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May 3 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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Hannah Stocking

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

Hannah Stocking was most recently linked to NFL star Puka Nacua.

Klay Thompson's dating history is stacked with high-profile flings and serious romances.

The NBA player's first known relationship was with comedian and influencer Hannah Stocking. They dated for about a year from 2014 to 2015, with the internet personality accusing him of cheating in a series of now-deleted tweets following their split.

"When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie…. lol @KlayThompson," she wrote.

Stocking added in follow-up tweets: "I told him I'd @ him if he kept harassing me…" and "So I guess he really wanted that tag to get his numbers up."

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Tiffany Suarez

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

Their romance eventually fizzled out.

In 2015, Thompson moved on with college basketball player Tiffany Suarez.

She shared one of their date nights on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for an amazing night @klaythompson."

Their romance eventually ran its course, though the exact timing of their breakup was never publicly disclosed.

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Carleen Henry

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

Klay Thompson and Carleen Henry had a short-lived fling.

Thompson was also briefly tied to stylist Carleen Henry in 2015, but the buzz cooled off the same year.

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Abigail Ratchford

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

The NBA star also sparked dating rumors with Abigail Ratchford.

In 2017, model Abigail Ratchford claimed she was dating Thompson — though he shut down the idea in an interview.

"I'm trying to find a wholesome lady out there," he said. "That'd be nice."

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Laura Harrier

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

They had an on-again, off-again romance.

One of Thompson's most high-profile relationships was with Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier. They dated from 2018 before calling it quits in 2020.

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Eiza González

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

Klay Thompson and Eiza González were spotted together after his split from Laura Harrier.

The Dallas Mavericks player was romantically linked to Godzilla vs. Kong actress Eiza González. They were spotted on a date in April 2019, though neither ever publicly confirmed the relationship.

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Coco Jones

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

They were first linked in 2021.

In 2021, Thompson fueled dating speculation with Coco Jones. They appeared to part ways in 2023 before the singer-songwriter became engaged to her now-fiancé, Donovan Mitchell.

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Megan Thee Stallion

klay thompson dating history laura harrier megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA

Megan Thee Stallion said 'trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable' for her.

After Megan Thee Stallion shared subtle hints about her relationship with Thompson on social media, the athlete went public with their romance in a July 2025 Instagram post.

They paraded their connection at public events, including at the rapper's Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

The "HISS" hitmaker gushed about Thompson in a February interview, noting, "Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to. I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest."

"This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable," she added. "I'm comfy, babe!"

While she once hinted at wanting an engagement, the Grammy-winning artist confirmed she ended her relationship with Thompson.

"Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

It echoed her Instagram Stories statement, which appeared to suggest that Thompson cheated on her.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet,'" she wrote on social media. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous????' B---- I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

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