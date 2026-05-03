Who Has Klay Thompson Dated Before Megan Thee Stallion? Inside the NBA Player's Dating History
May 3 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Hannah Stocking
Klay Thompson's dating history is stacked with high-profile flings and serious romances.
The NBA player's first known relationship was with comedian and influencer Hannah Stocking. They dated for about a year from 2014 to 2015, with the internet personality accusing him of cheating in a series of now-deleted tweets following their split.
"When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie…. lol @KlayThompson," she wrote.
Stocking added in follow-up tweets: "I told him I'd @ him if he kept harassing me…" and "So I guess he really wanted that tag to get his numbers up."
Tiffany Suarez
In 2015, Thompson moved on with college basketball player Tiffany Suarez.
She shared one of their date nights on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for an amazing night @klaythompson."
Their romance eventually ran its course, though the exact timing of their breakup was never publicly disclosed.
Carleen Henry
Thompson was also briefly tied to stylist Carleen Henry in 2015, but the buzz cooled off the same year.
Abigail Ratchford
In 2017, model Abigail Ratchford claimed she was dating Thompson — though he shut down the idea in an interview.
"I'm trying to find a wholesome lady out there," he said. "That'd be nice."
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Laura Harrier
One of Thompson's most high-profile relationships was with Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier. They dated from 2018 before calling it quits in 2020.
Eiza González
The Dallas Mavericks player was romantically linked to Godzilla vs. Kong actress Eiza González. They were spotted on a date in April 2019, though neither ever publicly confirmed the relationship.
Coco Jones
In 2021, Thompson fueled dating speculation with Coco Jones. They appeared to part ways in 2023 before the singer-songwriter became engaged to her now-fiancé, Donovan Mitchell.
Megan Thee Stallion
After Megan Thee Stallion shared subtle hints about her relationship with Thompson on social media, the athlete went public with their romance in a July 2025 Instagram post.
They paraded their connection at public events, including at the rapper's Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.
The "HISS" hitmaker gushed about Thompson in a February interview, noting, "Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to. I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest."
"This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable," she added. "I'm comfy, babe!"
While she once hinted at wanting an engagement, the Grammy-winning artist confirmed she ended her relationship with Thompson.
"Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."
It echoed her Instagram Stories statement, which appeared to suggest that Thompson cheated on her.
"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet,'" she wrote on social media. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous????' B---- I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."