Who Has Klay Thompson Dated Before Megan Thee Stallion? Inside the NBA Player's Dating History

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Hannah Stocking

Source: MEGA Hannah Stocking was most recently linked to NFL star Puka Nacua.

Klay Thompson's dating history is stacked with high-profile flings and serious romances. The NBA player's first known relationship was with comedian and influencer Hannah Stocking. They dated for about a year from 2014 to 2015, with the internet personality accusing him of cheating in a series of now-deleted tweets following their split. "When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie…. lol @KlayThompson," she wrote. Stocking added in follow-up tweets: "I told him I'd @ him if he kept harassing me…" and "So I guess he really wanted that tag to get his numbers up."

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Tiffany Suarez

Source: MEGA Their romance eventually fizzled out.

In 2015, Thompson moved on with college basketball player Tiffany Suarez. She shared one of their date nights on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for an amazing night @klaythompson." Their romance eventually ran its course, though the exact timing of their breakup was never publicly disclosed.

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Carleen Henry

Source: MEGA Klay Thompson and Carleen Henry had a short-lived fling.

Thompson was also briefly tied to stylist Carleen Henry in 2015, but the buzz cooled off the same year.

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Abigail Ratchford

Source: MEGA The NBA star also sparked dating rumors with Abigail Ratchford.

In 2017, model Abigail Ratchford claimed she was dating Thompson — though he shut down the idea in an interview. "I'm trying to find a wholesome lady out there," he said. "That'd be nice."

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Laura Harrier

Source: MEGA They had an on-again, off-again romance.

One of Thompson's most high-profile relationships was with Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier. They dated from 2018 before calling it quits in 2020.

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Eiza González

Source: MEGA Klay Thompson and Eiza González were spotted together after his split from Laura Harrier.

The Dallas Mavericks player was romantically linked to Godzilla vs. Kong actress Eiza González. They were spotted on a date in April 2019, though neither ever publicly confirmed the relationship.

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Coco Jones

Source: MEGA They were first linked in 2021.

In 2021, Thompson fueled dating speculation with Coco Jones. They appeared to part ways in 2023 before the singer-songwriter became engaged to her now-fiancé, Donovan Mitchell.

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Megan Thee Stallion

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion said 'trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable' for her.