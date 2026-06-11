Knicks Radio Host Caught Slamming Taylor Swift for Attending NBA Finals in Awkward Moment: 'Get Out of Here, Girl'

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Taylor Swift's appearance at the NBA Finals quickly became a talking point — but not just because she was sitting courtside. On Wednesday, June 10, the pop superstar attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden alongside HAIM sisters Este and Alana Haim. As cameras caught Taylor enjoying the action from her premium seats, her presence became a topic of discussion during the Knicks radio broadcast.

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While covering the game, Knicks radio host Monica McNutt reacted after noticing Taylor in the crowd. “Is that Taylor Swift down there?” she asked. Once it was confirmed that the singer was in attendance, Monica offered a response that quickly gained attention online. "She's not a Knicks fan; get out of here, girl,” she ranted.

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“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026 Source: @barstoolsports/X

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Dave Portnoy Rushed to Defend Swift

Source: @stoolpresidente/Instagram Dave Portnoy publicly defended Taylor Swift and questioned why she was singled out among celebrity attendees.

According to a TMZ source, Taylor was having a great time at the game despite the online chatter surrounding her appearance. “[Taylor] had expressed interest in attending and was expected to be court-side for the Finals matchup,” the insider said. One of the most vocal supporters to come to Taylor's defense was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. "D---. Hate to see [Monica McNutt] hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams,” he wrote on X while sharing previous photos of Taylor supporting the team.

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Social Media Users Join the Debate

Source: @mcnuttmonica/Instagram; MEGA Knicks radio host Monica McNutt drew attention after saying, 'She's not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl.'

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As the clip circulated online, many users weighed in with their own opinions. “Taylor lives in NYC and is a Knicks fan,” one penned. Another added, “always unfortunate when women are bitter about other women for no reason.” “Imagine gatekeeping fandom of one of the most trash organizations in sports. KNICKS IN 🖐️,” a third chimed in. “She lives in New York - not sure how else you can prove you’re a fan than residency,” a fourth fumed.

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Taylor Swift has Knicks fever 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/v1SpVVX3hj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2026 Source: @Sportsnet/X

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Wedding Rumors Continue to Follow Swift and Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA The appearance comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding Taylor Swift’s rumored wedding plans with Travis Kelce.

The buzz surrounding Taylor's courtside appearance comes as speculation about her future with fiancé Travis Kelce continues to make waves. Recent reports have suggested the couple could tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. However, those claims have not been confirmed. Other reports have linked the pair to a possible wedding celebration at Taylor's Rhode Island oceanfront estate, where an estimated 150 guests could attend a lavish event spread across her property and nearby venues, including the Ocean House resort.

A Private Ceremony May Be in the Plans