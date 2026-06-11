Knicks Radio Host Caught Slamming Taylor Swift for Attending NBA Finals in Awkward Moment: 'Get Out of Here, Girl'
June 11 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift's appearance at the NBA Finals quickly became a talking point — but not just because she was sitting courtside.
On Wednesday, June 10, the pop superstar attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden alongside HAIM sisters Este and Alana Haim. As cameras caught Taylor enjoying the action from her premium seats, her presence became a topic of discussion during the Knicks radio broadcast.
While covering the game, Knicks radio host Monica McNutt reacted after noticing Taylor in the crowd.
“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” she asked.
Once it was confirmed that the singer was in attendance, Monica offered a response that quickly gained attention online.
"She's not a Knicks fan; get out of here, girl,” she ranted.
Dave Portnoy Rushed to Defend Swift
According to a TMZ source, Taylor was having a great time at the game despite the online chatter surrounding her appearance.
“[Taylor] had expressed interest in attending and was expected to be court-side for the Finals matchup,” the insider said.
One of the most vocal supporters to come to Taylor's defense was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
"D---. Hate to see [Monica McNutt] hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams,” he wrote on X while sharing previous photos of Taylor supporting the team.
Social Media Users Join the Debate
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As the clip circulated online, many users weighed in with their own opinions.
“Taylor lives in NYC and is a Knicks fan,” one penned.
Another added, “always unfortunate when women are bitter about other women for no reason.”
“Imagine gatekeeping fandom of one of the most trash organizations in sports. KNICKS IN 🖐️,” a third chimed in.
“She lives in New York - not sure how else you can prove you’re a fan than residency,” a fourth fumed.
Wedding Rumors Continue to Follow Swift and Travis Kelce
The buzz surrounding Taylor's courtside appearance comes as speculation about her future with fiancé Travis Kelce continues to make waves.
Recent reports have suggested the couple could tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. However, those claims have not been confirmed.
Other reports have linked the pair to a possible wedding celebration at Taylor's Rhode Island oceanfront estate, where an estimated 150 guests could attend a lavish event spread across her property and nearby venues, including the Ocean House resort.
A Private Ceremony May Be in the Plans
According to a source familiar with the planning process, privacy remains a major priority for the couple.
"Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like. The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately,” they told OK!.