Kourtney Kardashian Almost Exposes Her Butt in Scandalous Black Lace Dress: Photos

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian nearly mooned the camera in a revealing frock.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her curves in a streak of sultry snapshots.

The reality star, 46, bared her backside in a semi-sheer, lacy black frock on Thursday, June 19.

kourtney kardashian almost exposes butt scandalous black lace dress photos
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian turned around for a sultry snapshot.

Kardashian donned a black minidress with long, sheer sleeves and a maxi skirt attached. She paired the look with chic sunglasses and a black handbag as a stylist touched up her long black locks. Celebrity hairstylist Igor Rosales is to credit for her effortless waves, while Tonya Brewer painted her glowing complexion.

In one image, she turned around and looked over her shoulder, flashing half of her butt to the camera.

The Poosh founder stood in front of a grass backdrop and captioned the Instagram post, "Always take the scenic route." She set the carousel to "Maps" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

"Oh hiiii," her sister Khloé Kardashian commented with a peach emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Father's Day

kourtney kardashian almost exposes butt scandalous black lace dress photos
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants more kids with Travis Barker.

Four days prior, Kourtney posted a touching tribute to her husband, Travis Barker, in honor of Father's Day. Her social media share included a photo of the entire family on a private jet, a beach selfie and a sweet moment of the musician and their son, Rocky, 1, sleeping.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves with his whole heart — for our baby, for my three, for his three… for our seven ;) This wild, beautiful blended life wouldn’t be the same without you. ❤️," she wrote.

"I love you my wife 🖤," Travis replied.

Kourtney's friend Julia Fox showed some love with three heart emojis in the comments section.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Awkward WWE Event Appearance

kourtney kardashian almost exposes butt scandalous black lace dress photos
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian recently attended the WWE Money in the Bank event at the Intuit Dome.

Kourtney, Travis and Rocky were booed by the audience of WWE’s Money in the Bank event in California on June 7. A video showed them sitting in the crowd on the big screen, surrounded by unwelcoming fans. Nonetheless, the Kardashians star kept smiling, and her man flashed a peace sign to the camera.

Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want More Kids?

kourtney kardashian almost exposes butt scandalous black lace dress photos
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share son Rocky.

The couple is reportedly thinking about having a second child together — this time, possibly through a surrogate.

"Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop. But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table," an insider spilled to an outlet. "It’s worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé, so Kourtney has seen all the positives firsthand."

Even though Kourtney "obviously hates the process of getting her eggs taken out," she "also really wants more kids."

The reality star has three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10. The Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with ex Shanna Moakler.

