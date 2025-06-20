Kourtney Kardashian Almost Exposes Her Butt in Scandalous Black Lace Dress: Photos
Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her curves in a streak of sultry snapshots.
The reality star, 46, bared her backside in a semi-sheer, lacy black frock on Thursday, June 19.
Kardashian donned a black minidress with long, sheer sleeves and a maxi skirt attached. She paired the look with chic sunglasses and a black handbag as a stylist touched up her long black locks. Celebrity hairstylist Igor Rosales is to credit for her effortless waves, while Tonya Brewer painted her glowing complexion.
In one image, she turned around and looked over her shoulder, flashing half of her butt to the camera.
The Poosh founder stood in front of a grass backdrop and captioned the Instagram post, "Always take the scenic route." She set the carousel to "Maps" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
"Oh hiiii," her sister Khloé Kardashian commented with a peach emoji.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Father's Day
Four days prior, Kourtney posted a touching tribute to her husband, Travis Barker, in honor of Father's Day. Her social media share included a photo of the entire family on a private jet, a beach selfie and a sweet moment of the musician and their son, Rocky, 1, sleeping.
"Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves with his whole heart — for our baby, for my three, for his three… for our seven ;) This wild, beautiful blended life wouldn’t be the same without you. ❤️," she wrote.
"I love you my wife 🖤," Travis replied.
Kourtney's friend Julia Fox showed some love with three heart emojis in the comments section.
- Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in Skimpy Red Bikini as She Enjoys the 'Long Weekend' With Her Husband Travis Barker
- Kourtney Kardashian and Several Family Members Rock Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal: Photos
- Kourtney Kardashian On Top Of Her Family's 'Bikini Rivalry' As She Radiates Confidence From Relationship With Travis Barker
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Awkward WWE Event Appearance
Kourtney, Travis and Rocky were booed by the audience of WWE’s Money in the Bank event in California on June 7. A video showed them sitting in the crowd on the big screen, surrounded by unwelcoming fans. Nonetheless, the Kardashians star kept smiling, and her man flashed a peace sign to the camera.
Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want More Kids?
The couple is reportedly thinking about having a second child together — this time, possibly through a surrogate.
"Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop. But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table," an insider spilled to an outlet. "It’s worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé, so Kourtney has seen all the positives firsthand."
Even though Kourtney "obviously hates the process of getting her eggs taken out," she "also really wants more kids."
The reality star has three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10. The Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with ex Shanna Moakler.