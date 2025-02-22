Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Been Very Open About Wanting Another Baby' With Husband Travis Barker: Source
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be thinking about expanding their family, a source claimed.
“Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop. But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table,” the insider dished of the pair, who share son Rocky, who turns 2 years old in November. “It’s worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian], so Kourtney has seen all the positives first hand.”
The insider added that The Kardashians star “obviously hates the process of getting her eggs taken out," however, she “also really wants more kids.”
“If that’s the only way to make it happen she’s open to it. She’s got the full support of Travis on this because he wants another baby, or two, with her as well,” the source explained. “They both think having twins would be a huge plus, either a boy and a girl or twin girls. The exciting thing is if they do use a surrogate, that’s actually totally doable. Nothing is in the works yet, and for now, they’re still hoping to do this naturally, but if not, they will turn to science for help.”
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who got married in 2022, were vocal about wanting kids together. (Kardashian, 45, shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker, 49, shares Alabama, 19, and Landon, 21, with ex Shanna Moakler, 49. He also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 25, with Moakler.
During a September 2022 interview with Wall Street Journal, Kardashian revealed she took a break from IVF to focus on other things.
"Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪," one person asked Kardashian, who welcomed son Rocky in November 2023, in May 2024.
"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," the reality star replied. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"
She later clarified how they managed to get pregnant.
"I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," she added in a follow-up post. "I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."
In Touch spoke to the source.