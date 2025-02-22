Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Been Very Open About Wanting Another Baby' With Husband Travis Barker: Source

As OK! previously reported, the duo, who got married in 2022, were vocal about wanting kids together. (Kardashian, 45, shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker, 49, shares Alabama, 19, and Landon, 21, with ex Shanna Moakler, 49. He also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 25, with Moakler.

During a September 2022 interview with Wall Street Journal, Kardashian revealed she took a break from IVF to focus on other things.

"Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪," one person asked Kardashian, who welcomed son Rocky in November 2023, in May 2024.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," the reality star replied. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"