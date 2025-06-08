Awkward! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Booed by WWE Crowd as She Holds Baby Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were not welcomed while appearing at the WWE’s Money in the Bank event at the Intuit Dome alongside their son, Rocky.
When the family was shown on the large screen, some fans in the crowd were heard booing them. Regardless of the feedback, Kardashian continued smiling, while Barker put up a peace sign for the camera.
An Attentive Mom
The footage also showed Kardashian being an attentive mom, as she held her baby toward her, keeping his face away from the camera and sitting him on her knee.
The famous couple was not present for the entire evening, as they stayed just for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. As they left the stadium, Kardashian and Barker greeted fans along the way.
More Kids
Since their son is turning 2 in November, an insider recently shared Kardashian has been open about wanting another baby with Barker, which is why "they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop.”
“But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table,” they noted. “It worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian], so Kourtney has seen all the positives first hand.”
While they noted Kourtney “hates the process of getting her eggs out,” she “really wants more kids.”
“If that’s the only way to make it happen she’s open to it,” they continued. “She’s got the full support of Travis on this because he wants another baby, or two, with her as well,” the source explained. “They both think having twins would be a huge plus, either a boy and a girl or twin girls. The exciting thing is if they do use a surrogate, that’s actually totally doable. Nothing is in the works yet, and for now, they’re still hoping to do this naturally, but if not, they will turn to science for help.”
'Socked' in the Face
OK! recently reported Kourtney made headlines after a clip from her past resurfaced where she shared she was “socked” in the face at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ events.
In the clip from Kocktails with Khloé, Kourtney recalled she “definitely hung out with Diddy.”
“I got socked in the face cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO, which Diddy rented out the whole restaurant, and it was for his birthday,” she shared, to which Combs nodded and said, “I remember[ed] somebody getting socked while [in the] bathroom [line].”
Kourtney explained she was waiting in line to use the restroom when a woman cut in front of her.
“I was like, excuse me. I’m next. And, she literally just went like ‘boom’ right in the face,” she revealed, adding she didn’t know how to react.
After crying in the bathroom, she said she ran out, found her sister and tried to find the girl.