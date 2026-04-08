Kourtney Kardashian Hit With Backlash After Sharing 'Tone-Deaf' Quote About Being Rich: 'Says a Girl Who Was Born Into Wealth'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram 'What if your whole life is a reflection of what you believe you are worthy of?' her quote read.

"What if your whole life is a reflection of what you believe you are worthy of?" her questionable caption read, alluding to growing up with money. In the snaps, The Kardashians personality sat with a large bouquet of white roses, in addition to lounging on a couch with a stuffed animal. Fans inquired about the head-scratching quote, slamming her for her choice of words.

Article continues below advertisement

'Do Something Meaningful'

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Fans were not happy with the Poosh founder's 'deep' quote.

"What [about] what was given to you through generational and family wealth?" one user wrote in the comments. "Do something meaningful," another rolled their eyes. One guffawed: "Lol...deep??? Lololololol. No Kardashian has ever come close to saying anything remotely 'deep.'" "Says a girl who was born into wealth?…….. believe me babe - I’m worthy of a h--- of a lot more than I have. What a tone deaf caption. I'm a fan, but girl, please," someone chimed in.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA One person told the star to 'get real.'

"Yeah, me living in poverty is my fault thanks, Kourtney Kardashian," another person scoffed, while one added: "Sounds like a 'what if' of privilege tbh." "I know what you’re saying, and also… do you know how many humans know their deep worth (spoiler: it’s the same as yours), yet live in extreme poverty or the Holocaust or Iran? I’d say your perspective is more about gratitude for your riches and safety and place, and not bc you willed this life for yourself and it abracadabra, manifest for you. Get real," the commenter continued.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recently Celebrated Their Stepdaughter's Birthday

Source: @travisbarker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya's 27th birthday last month.