Kourtney Kardashian Hit With Backlash After Sharing 'Tone-Deaf' Quote About Being Rich: 'Says a Girl Who Was Born Into Wealth'
April 8 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Kourtney Kardashian was bashed after posting a quote about one's self-worth on Instagram on April 6.
The 46-year-old reality star shared snapshots from a bedroom photoshoot, where she posed in a light pink negligee.
"What if your whole life is a reflection of what you believe you are worthy of?" her questionable caption read, alluding to growing up with money.
In the snaps, The Kardashians personality sat with a large bouquet of white roses, in addition to lounging on a couch with a stuffed animal.
Fans inquired about the head-scratching quote, slamming her for her choice of words.
'Do Something Meaningful'
"What [about] what was given to you through generational and family wealth?" one user wrote in the comments.
"Do something meaningful," another rolled their eyes.
One guffawed: "Lol...deep??? Lololololol. No Kardashian has ever come close to saying anything remotely 'deep.'"
"Says a girl who was born into wealth?…….. believe me babe - I’m worthy of a h--- of a lot more than I have. What a tone deaf caption. I'm a fan, but girl, please," someone chimed in.
- Kris Jenner Posts A Touching Message For First-Born Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th Birthday— ‘I Am So Blessed’
- Khloé Kardashian Pokes Fun at Herself and Sister Kourtney for Taking So Much Time to Achieve an 'Effortless' Look: Watch
- Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Luxe Outfit at Mom Kris Jenner's Birthday Party After Calling Dressing Up a 'Waste of Time': 'Thought You Weren't Doing Glam Anymore?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Yeah, me living in poverty is my fault thanks, Kourtney Kardashian," another person scoffed, while one added: "Sounds like a 'what if' of privilege tbh."
"I know what you’re saying, and also… do you know how many humans know their deep worth (spoiler: it’s the same as yours), yet live in extreme poverty or the Holocaust or Iran? I’d say your perspective is more about gratitude for your riches and safety and place, and not bc you willed this life for yourself and it abracadabra, manifest for you. Get real," the commenter continued.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recently Celebrated Their Stepdaughter's Birthday
The Poosh founder recently celebrated stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya's 27th birthday. Kardashian posted an Instagram Stories clip of herself and her husband, Travis Barker, giving her a birthday cake on March 29.
“Wait, I think I’m going to cry,” De La Hoya gushed as she blew out her candles and made a wish.
“Sing it, guys,” Kardashian said to other guests as they sang “Happy Birthday” to De La Hoya. As for the Blink-182 drummer, 50, he posted a photo of the newly minted 27-year-old with her cake.
“Happy Birthday 🖤 I love you,” he captioned the cute snapshot. De La Hoya is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and her former partner, boxer Oscar De La Hoya.