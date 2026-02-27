Shanna Moakler Shades Ex Travis Barker’s Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Parenting Habits With Major Insult

Article continues below advertisement

Shanna Moakler’s angry streak against Kourtney Kardashian continues. During the Friday, February 27, episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast, Travis Barker’s ex-wife fired new allegations against the Poosh founder, 46, and the Kardashian clan.

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler was previously married to Travis Barker.

“I don’t think those women have those conversations with anybody,” Moakler, 50, quipped when asked whether she and Kardashian ever talk about co-parenting. “At one point in time, I felt it wasn’t respectful. At certain times, I felt, ‘Wow, if I had your kids, I wouldn’t be doing some of the s--- you’re doing with my kids.'” Moakler shares children Landon, 22, and Alabama, 20, with the Blink-182 drummer. Kardashian and Barker welcomed son Rocky, 2, together, and the wellness guru shares Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick. The former pageant queen insisted that if she were watching Kardashian’s four kids, she “would have made sure there were certain lines that weren’t crossed.” She continued, “I feel like there were some lines that were crossed. It is what it is. It’s happened. And I feel like we’ve all moved forward from it now.”

Source: MEGA Travis Barker is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian.

Moakler claimed she doesn’t “talk to” or “like” the Kardashians because she thinks Kim Kardashian, 45, had an intimate interaction with Travis while they were still together. “If certain things didn’t happen decades ago, if certain things didn’t take place, I’d probably really like them,” she said. “I had gotten texts from an anonymous number that Travis and Kim were having an inappropriate relationship.” Shanna went as far as to claim she divorced the rocker “for that reason,” and if it weren’t for the incident, it “maybe wouldn’t have made the transition into this new family and marriage so complicated.”

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler does not have a positive relationship with the Kardashians.

This is not the first time Shanna — who finalized her divorce from Travis, 50, in 2008 after four years married — has thrown shots at the Kardashians. During an April 2023 episode of the “Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel” podcast, she called Kourtney and Travis’ romance “absolutely disgusting.” “I just think the whole thing is so f------ weird,” the model expressed. “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.” Shanna added, “I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler believes Kim Kardashian interfered with her romance when she was still married to Travis Barker.