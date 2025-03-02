Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Rumors Her Son Mason, 15, Has 'a Child': 'False Narrative'

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child, and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," the mother-of-four — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick and Rocky with husband Travis Barker — began.

"Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE," she added. "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him."