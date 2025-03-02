Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Rumors Her Son Mason, 15, Has 'a Child': 'False Narrative'
Kourtney Kardashian is protecting her son Mason.
On Sunday, March 2, The Kardashians star shared a post debunking the outrageous rumor her 15-year-old son is a father, which has been circulating online.
“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child, and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," the mother-of-four — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick and Rocky with husband Travis Barker — began.
"Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE," she added. "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him."
The Lemme founder concluded, "Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."
Rumors Mason had a 1-year-old child sparked when someone posted screenshots of a private Instagram account they said belonged to the teen on Reddit.
The shocking chatter came after Scott spoke about Mason's love life on the January 8 episode of Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloe in Wonder Land."
“He’s starting to really like girls, and obviously girls like him,” the reality TV star said of his eldest son. “I just said, ‘You can do whatever you want, just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls. So if a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and, like, hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her.’”
“He was like, ‘No, I know, I get it,’” Scott continued. “And I hear him on the phone—he’s like, ‘We can, but we’re friends.’ And he tells them straight up, ‘cause that’s where it’s f----- up. Manipulating a girl to say, ‘I love you, I love you, I want to be with you’ just to get somewhere. And then the next day you’re with someone else.”
Elsewhere in the episode, Scott — who has publicly struggled with substance abuse — also noted that he's had conversations with Mason about dangers of alcohol.
The father-of-three said he told Mason "how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places."
"I said … 'If I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action. But other than that, you’re just like every other kid. You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking,'" Disick remembered. "If I see a problem that might be hereditary, then I’ll jump in."