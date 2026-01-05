Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope, 13, Towers Over Mom in Adorable Outing
Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, is officially taller than her mom, and the recent photos from their mother-daughter date prove it!
On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the reality star took to Instagram to share snapshots from their visit to the iconic Gilmore Girls set. In the carousel of images, the 13-year-old stood noticeably taller than Kardashian as they explored the beloved fictional town of Stars Hollow.
For their casual outing, Penelope rocked a stylish ensemble featuring jeans, a black zip-up hoodie, and a chic Fendi purse, while Kardashian donned dark jeans paired with a frilly cardigan.
The reality starlet captioned the post, “The Rory to my Lorelai,” referencing the beloved characters from the hit series.
Over the summer, the Hulu star showcased the lavish birthday celebration she threw for Penelope in Italy. “My little lady is 13 🥺💘 Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done,” she shared, posting a carousel of images that included pink balloons, handwritten birthday cards, dazzling fireworks and a stunning fruit-covered cake.
“She inspires me to be a better person every day,” she added. “I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life. She is the cooooolessssst.”
Kardashian shares Penelope, along with her sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with her former longtime partner Scott Disick. The couple officially ended their on-again, off-again relationship for good in July 2015.
In November 2023, Kourtney welcomed a son named Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker. Since marrying Barker in 2022, she has also embraced her role as a stepmother to his children, Landon, 22, and Alabama, 20.
While Penelope and her brothers were notably absent from Kourtney and Travis' engagement party — with his kids in attendance — the family has seemingly blended well together since then.
Kourtney faced criticism for not spending enough time with her children after she broke the engagement news to Penelope over FaceTime, causing her daughter to hang up in tears. However, the couple has worked to create a united family as they move forward together.