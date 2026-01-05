or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kourtney Kardshian
OK LogoNEWS

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope, 13, Towers Over Mom in Adorable Outing

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Penelope Disick is noticeably taller than Kourtney Kardashian now!

Profile Image

Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, is officially taller than her mom, and the recent photos from their mother-daughter date prove it!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Penelope Disick is Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest daughter.
Source: MEGA

Penelope Disick is Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest daughter.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the reality star took to Instagram to share snapshots from their visit to the iconic Gilmore Girls set. In the carousel of images, the 13-year-old stood noticeably taller than Kardashian as they explored the beloved fictional town of Stars Hollow.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick went on an outing to the 'Gilmore Girls' set.
Source: MEGA; @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick went on an outing to the 'Gilmore Girls' set.

Article continues below advertisement

For their casual outing, Penelope rocked a stylish ensemble featuring jeans, a black zip-up hoodie, and a chic Fendi purse, while Kardashian donned dark jeans paired with a frilly cardigan.

The reality starlet captioned the post, “The Rory to my Lorelai,” referencing the beloved characters from the hit series.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Penelope Disick turned 13 in July 2025.
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Penelope Disick turned 13 in July 2025.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardshian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Over the summer, the Hulu star showcased the lavish birthday celebration she threw for Penelope in Italy. “My little lady is 13 🥺💘 Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done,” she shared, posting a carousel of images that included pink balloons, handwritten birthday cards, dazzling fireworks and a stunning fruit-covered cake.

“She inspires me to be a better person every day,” she added. “I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life. She is the cooooolessssst.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian shares Penelope, along with her sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with her former longtime partner Scott Disick. The couple officially ended their on-again, off-again relationship for good in July 2015.

In November 2023, Kourtney welcomed a son named Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker. Since marrying Barker in 2022, she has also embraced her role as a stepmother to his children, Landon, 22, and Alabama, 20.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November 2023.

While Penelope and her brothers were notably absent from Kourtney and Travis' engagement party — with his kids in attendance — the family has seemingly blended well together since then.

Kourtney faced criticism for not spending enough time with her children after she broke the engagement news to Penelope over FaceTime, causing her daughter to hang up in tears. However, the couple has worked to create a united family as they move forward together.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.