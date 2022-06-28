As a result of the father-of-three's behavior, the Kardashian-Jenner family seemingly began freezing him out. "It's not like they never want to see him," emphasized the source to the outlet. "But they're not inviting him to hang out all the time or come to their family dinners."

Meanwhile, the mother of his children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — is making it clear that she doesn't have time for her ex's nonsense in her life.

"She used to have an open-door policy with Scott because she wanted him to see the kids as often as possible," continued the source, who explained that came to end when he would "show up at all hours." It got to a point where The Kardashians star even changed the locks to her home. Disick "left her no other option," maintained the insider.