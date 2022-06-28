Estranged Exes?Scott Disick 'Did Everything In His Power To Torment' Kourtney Kardashian & Husband Travis Barker
Scott Disick may have taken his jealousy over Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship a step too far — resulting in him getting the boot from family functions.
Though the Talentless founder and the Poosh founder remained on good terms after they called it quits for good on their on-and-off romance in 2015, everything changed once Kardashian brought now-husband Travis Barker into the picture, seemingly bringing out the worst in Disick.
With Kardashian finally getting her happily ever after with the Blink-182 drummer, it seems the famous Kardashian family is now kicking Disick to the curb. "The brutal truth is they have to choose between him and Kourtney," an insider told the print issue of Star.
And while Disick could have welcomed Barker into the family with open arms, he did everything in his power to break up the loved-up pair, who wed three times after their October 2021 engagement. "Instead of being happy for her when she fell in love, Scott just got really bitter," pointed out the insider. "He even tried to convince her that she was making a mistake!"
As a result of the father-of-three's behavior, the Kardashian-Jenner family seemingly began freezing him out. "It's not like they never want to see him," emphasized the source to the outlet. "But they're not inviting him to hang out all the time or come to their family dinners."
Meanwhile, the mother of his children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — is making it clear that she doesn't have time for her ex's nonsense in her life.
"She used to have an open-door policy with Scott because she wanted him to see the kids as often as possible," continued the source, who explained that came to end when he would "show up at all hours." It got to a point where The Kardashians star even changed the locks to her home. Disick "left her no other option," maintained the insider.
To make matters worse, Disick would go so far as to antagonize Barker, with the source explaining: "He did everything in his power to torment her and Travis," and that he "tried to make Kourtney look like the bad guy. That's why she's angry."
Despite the fact that the coparents appear to be estranged at this time due to her new relationship, their kiddos seem to be warming up to their stepdad.