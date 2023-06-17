Kourtney Kardashian Fans Speculate Pregnancy Announcement Was a Set Up: 'Her Belly Was Poppin Out, He Didn’t Know?'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't fooling their fans!
On Friday, June 16, The Kardashians star uploaded a video of her elaborate pregnancy announcement at her husband Travis Barker's Blink 182 concert. While the video shows the soon-to-be father-of-three seemingly in shock from the news, fans were not convinced this was his first time learning the 44-year-old was with child.
"Her belly was poppin out, he didn't know?" one user tweeted, while another penned, "Something about this seems off."
"If you look closely, after they hug and Travis steps away, you can see her belly is already sticking out. You know Kris had to make it BIG for the show," a third fan pointed out, while a fifth said, "Kourtney Kardashian announced that she's pregnant at the concert, and in the video she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn't know she was pregnant? Sounds staged."
"Kourtney Kardashian telling Travis Barker she's pregnant w a full on baby bump has me weak like people really think he didn't know before the concert??" a sixth user wrote.
As OK! previously reported, while some followers hated on the reality TV personality's clip, others were overjoyed for the mother-of-three.
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn responded to the video, saying, "OMGGGGGGG THE MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS IS GOING TO NEVER STOP MOTHERINGGG❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations K & T!" while Kourtney's famous sister Kim Kardashian penned, "🤰🏻🥰😭."
"This is the best pregnancy announcement I’ve seen 😍😍," a fan gushed over the announcement that was based off of Blink 182's music videos.
Another user noted, "I guess a bunch of y'all never saw the All The Small Things video. Fantastic callback with the 'Travis I'm Pregnant' sign."
As OK! previously reported, the eldest Kardashian sister and the all-star drummer tied the knot back in May 2022. The Lemme founder shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10. Meanwhile, Barker shares kids Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with Shanna Moakler. Despite the five children between them, the couple has spoken openly about their journey for a sixth child through the IVF process on The Kardashians.