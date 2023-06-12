'Angry' Shanna Moakler Feels the Kardashians 'Put a Wedge' in Her Relationship With Her Children
Shanna Moakler is not thrilled about how close her children have become with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and her family.
According to insiders, the model's relationship with her and ex-husband Travis Barker's children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, has taken a hit since the Blink 182 rocker married the Poosh founder last year.
"She's [Kourtney] seen Landon and Alabama grow up so she's a familiar face in their lives. But Shanna can't help feeling left out and angry!" a source spilled to Radar, adding that her son and daughter's bond with Kourtney and the Kardashians has "put a wedge" between the teenagers and their mom.
The tension comes as Alabama penned a gushing tribute to her father's wife in April for her birthday.
"You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom," the famous offspring wrote in the glowing Instagram post. "Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom."
Moakler has voiced her opinion on the mother-of-three's dynamic with her kids after social media users pointed out their role in Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding TV special.
"I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through h***' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness," one Instagram user wrote.
The blonde beauty — who also has daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — went on to "like" the comment and replied, "She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol," referring to Kourtney's three children with Scott Disick, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.
Moakler previously opened up about how she and the rocker have managed to co-parent their children despite their differences. "My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness."