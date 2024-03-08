OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kourtney Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kourtney Kardashian's New Photos of Reign, 9, Have Fans Convinced He's Justin Bieber's Son

kourtney kardashians new photos reign fans convinced justin biebers son
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

We can't keep up with the conspiracies!

On Thursday, March 7, Kourtney Kardashian shared an Instagram carousel of photos from her family's fun and scenic trip to Australia, but all fans could hone in on was how much her son Reign Disick resembled Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashians new photos reign fans convinced justin biebers son
Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian took Penelope and Reign to Australia last month.

"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older!" the mother-of-four, 44, captioned the pictures. "Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."

The reality star co-parents Reign, 9, Penelope, 11, and Mason Disick, 14, with ex Scott Disick, but that didn't stop her social media followers from commenting about Reign's and Justin's similarities.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashians new photos reign fans convinced justin biebers son
Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Fans thought Reign looked like Justin Bieber in the snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

"Crazy how much Reign looks like Bieber," one person wrote, while another declared, "Reign is Bieber's kid for sure."

"I will always always be sure that that child is Justin Bieber's son 🙌," agreed a third individual.

"Wow, I thought he was Justin Bieber for a minute there," a fourth person wrote, gaining 500 "likes" on their comment.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashians new photos reign fans convinced justin biebers son
Source: mega

Rumors swirled that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber had a fling in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2015, the same year Kourtney and Scott ended their nine-year romance, the brunette beauty sparked dating rumors with the singer, 30 — though they never confirmed if they were ever more than platonic pals.

Reign was born the year prior.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney also has 4-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis also looks after stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashians new photos reign fans convinced justin biebers son
Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with Scott Disick and one with Travis Barker.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Scott struggled with the reality that his and Kourtney's co-parenting dynamic weakened when she started dating Travis, he noted that it also helped him "be able to move on."

"I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" the Talentless founder shared on The Kardashians. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So my foot was always halfway in the door."

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-three admitted that even after their breakup, he still saw Kourtney "as a best friend," but that's no longer the case.

"Now we're really just more of co-parenters," he said. "I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.