Kourtney Kardashian's New Photos of Reign, 9, Have Fans Convinced He's Justin Bieber's Son
We can't keep up with the conspiracies!
On Thursday, March 7, Kourtney Kardashian shared an Instagram carousel of photos from her family's fun and scenic trip to Australia, but all fans could hone in on was how much her son Reign Disick resembled Justin Bieber.
"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older!" the mother-of-four, 44, captioned the pictures. "Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."
The reality star co-parents Reign, 9, Penelope, 11, and Mason Disick, 14, with ex Scott Disick, but that didn't stop her social media followers from commenting about Reign's and Justin's similarities.
"Crazy how much Reign looks like Bieber," one person wrote, while another declared, "Reign is Bieber's kid for sure."
"I will always always be sure that that child is Justin Bieber's son 🙌," agreed a third individual.
"Wow, I thought he was Justin Bieber for a minute there," a fourth person wrote, gaining 500 "likes" on their comment.
In 2015, the same year Kourtney and Scott ended their nine-year romance, the brunette beauty sparked dating rumors with the singer, 30 — though they never confirmed if they were ever more than platonic pals.
Reign was born the year prior.
Kourtney also has 4-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.
Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis also looks after stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Though Scott struggled with the reality that his and Kourtney's co-parenting dynamic weakened when she started dating Travis, he noted that it also helped him "be able to move on."
"I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" the Talentless founder shared on The Kardashians. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So my foot was always halfway in the door."
The dad-of-three admitted that even after their breakup, he still saw Kourtney "as a best friend," but that's no longer the case.
"Now we're really just more of co-parenters," he said. "I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."