Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Leaves Fans Worried as He Shows Off Bruise Under His Eye: 'Did He Get in a Fight?'
Is Reign Disick OK?
While out in Australia with mom Kourtney Kardashian, the 9-year-old appeared to have a small bruise under one of his eyes, sparking concern from fans.
"Did Reign get in a fight? Looks like he has a little shiner lol," one person commented on a Reddit thread of the photos, with someone replying, "yeah i thought his eye looked a lil bruised!"
"He totally has a shiner!" another declared. "He looks like the type of kid to be running and jumping on everything and doing stunts."
"I can also totally see him wanting a black eye for some reason. That kid is a nut (in the best way) lol I'm curious what happened," said a fourth. "Could've just ran into something for sure."
The tot's sister, Penelope Disick, 11, was also along for the trip.
The family is Down Under to support Kourtney's husband Travis Barker's band Blink-182. It's unclear if Kourtney, 44, and ex Scott Disick's eldest child, 14-year-old Mason, was present, though it's likely that the mom-of-four did bring along her and the musician's infant son, Rocky Thirteen, who they welcomed in November 2023.
As OK! reported, the unique name was the drummer's idea.
"I like Rocky Thirteen," he told daughter Alabama, 18, in an interview when discussing options. "That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately."
The teen wasn't on board with the moniker, admitting, "That’s so bad!"
"It is. It is bad," Travis, 48, confessed. "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."
Despite not originally being a fan of the name, Alabama has gushed over the tot and shared a sweet photo of herself holding hands with her little brother.
Meanwhile, her brother Landon, 20, admitted he still hasn't held the bundle of joy yet.
"OK, let me get down deep into it. I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear," he spilled in a recent interview. "I feel like giving him until 1, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though."
Nonetheless, he said having a child around the home has been "amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney, obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them. It's been great."
Landon also noted he "has not and will not" be changing any of Rocky's diapers.