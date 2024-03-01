Kourtney Kardashian's Postpartum Tip of the Day Includes Digging Through Husband Travis Barker's Closet: Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is sharing all her postpartum secrets.
On Friday, March 1, the Poosh founder revealed more beauty and fashion tips for moms with newborns via Instagram, where she's recently been posting helpful advice for those going through the same journey.
"Last night's postpartum how to get ready in 5 seconds tip of the day…wear your husband’s oversized jerseys," Kardashian wrote alongside a mirror selfie in which she sported her spouse Travis Barker's white shirt that featured the word "speed" displayed in the color blue.
The reality star — who welcomed her son Rocky with the Blink-182 drummer in November 2023 — styled the sportswear with black biker shorts and matching knee-high boots, as she threw her hair up into a loose, messy bun.
The fashion tip followed up Kardashian's go-to makeup routine she shared earlier this week.
Kardashian claimed the step-by-step process should only take "two minutes," making it ideal for mothers with babies.
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Bikini Body After Months Of Covering Up Her Postpartum Figure: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Postpartum Body In First Photo Since Giving Birth To Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
- Kylie Jenner Reveals Postpartum 'Has Not Been Easy' After Giving Birth To Her & Travis Scott's Son Wolf Webster
"Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss," she wrote. "Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)."
The mom-of-four — who shares her other three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick — even taught new moms how to get "dressed postpartum while breastfeeding," instructing them to throw "on an oversized coat" and "anything baggy and comfortable," such as "flat shoes, pretty much always, leggings, sweats" or your "husband's vintage t shirts."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And anything super fast to throw on = less time away from my baby, the better," she explained.
It seems Kardashian initially uploaded her helpful tips and tricks out of pure enjoyment, as the reality star admitted she didn't expect her 224 million followers to be as interested as they were in her postpartum journey.
"I love you guys for entertaining this. It’s sort of a joke but also 100 percent real," the Lemme creator wrote while re-sharing a post detailing the advice to her Instagram Story.
While Kardashian hasn't hesitated to open up about postpartum life with her fans, the socialite's supporters have been begging her to stop being shy when it comes to posting content with her newborn boy.
The mom-of-four has teased glimpses of her youngest son since giving birth to him three months ago, however, she tends to either have his face covered or keep the little guy concealed inside of a stroller.