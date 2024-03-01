Kourtney Kardashian's Postpartum Tip of the Day Includes Digging Through Husband Travis Barker's Closet: Photo

"Last night's postpartum how to get ready in 5 seconds tip of the day…wear your husband’s oversized jerseys," Kardashian wrote alongside a mirror selfie in which she sported her spouse Travis Barker's white shirt that featured the word "speed" displayed in the color blue.

The reality star — who welcomed her son Rocky with the Blink-182 drummer in November 2023 — styled the sportswear with black biker shorts and matching knee-high boots, as she threw her hair up into a loose, messy bun.