Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Shocking Dating Advice Kanye West Once Gave Her: Don't 'Hook Up With Any Randoms Until You Are With Your Husband'

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Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about the surprising dating advice she once received from Kanye West, long before she tied the knot with Travis Barker. During an episode of The Kardashians, the reality star recalled a conversation with the "Heartless" rapper, revealing that her former brother-in-law had encouraged her to avoid casual hookups until she found her future husband. The topic came up while Kardashian was offering relationship advice to her 23-year-old stepson, Landon Barker, telling him to "wait until you get married." The exchange prompted her to reflect on the advice West had given her years earlier.

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West Told Kardashian to Wait for Her Husband

Source: MEGA The 'Famous' hitmaker wanted his former sister-in-law to have patience while dating.

"I remember Kanye told me, ‘I feel like God is calling me to tell you that you should not hook up with any randoms until you are with your husband,'" she shared. Kourtney revealed that she took his words to heart, adding, "And I didn't." The surprising revelation offered viewers a glimpse into a private conversation between Kourtney and the rapper, who was previously married to her sister Kim Kardashian.

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'Don't Waste Your Energy'

Source: MEGA Kardashian wants her stepson to save his 'energy' as he's quite young.

Kourtney then shared her words of wisdom about dating. "That's my advice," she told him. "Don't waste your energy." A producer then asked the Poosh founder whether she and Travis had waited until their 2022 wedding to become intimate. Her response clarified that while she had taken the "Stronger" rapper's advice to heart, that didn't necessarily mean she had waited until marriage with her now-husband.

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How Kardashian and Barker's Relationship Turned Into Romance

Source: MEGA The couple has been together since 2021.

The pair were longtime friends and neighbors before their relationship blossomed into romance in early 2021. Their friendship eventually turned into a lasting romance, leading the couple to tie the knot in 2022. During an appearance on Billy Corgan's podcast, "The Magnificent Others," the rocker described their relationship as "a perfect symmetry." "We both wanted it to happen and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice," the Blink-182 drummer explained. "We would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love. And we did."

They Had Three Wedding Ceremonies

Source: MEGA The couple fell 'madly' in love.