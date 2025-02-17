Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Selfie Alongside Stepdaughter Alabama Barker as 19-Year-Old's Feud With Bhad Bhabie Heats Up
Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with all of her loved ones!
In a Sunday, February 16, Instagram upload, the reality star posted a slew of photos to share how she's been spending her days, including snaps with sister Khloé Kardashian and a rare photo with her husband Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker.
In the snap with her 19-year-old stepdaughter, Kourtney stuck out her tongue while the teen gazed at the camera with a full face of glam.
"Peace&Love," the mom-of-four captioned the pictures, which also included photos from a Blink-182 concert and of her Valentine's Day breakfast.
"My forever valentine," Khloé, 40, commented on the upload, while Alabama wrote, "Love u ❤."
Alabama has been in quite a few headlines lately after Bhad Bhabie claimed the famous offspring was once pregnant with Tyga's child and was dating her baby daddy Le Vaughn.
The drama started after Bhad Bhabie, 21, rapped in her tune "Over Cooked," "Hatin’-a-- he tried to steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F-----’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant."
- Alabama Barker Gushes Over 'Best Stepmom' Kourtney Kardashian After Her Mother Shanna Moakler Shammed Reality Star
- Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom Following Couple's Reported Engagement
- Kourtney Kardashian and Several Family Members Rock Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bhad Bhabie then told a fan in a social media interaction, "[Alabama] was not pregnant by Le Vaughn, she was pregnant by Tyga and she was f------ on Soulja Boy. [Alabama] was pregnant, she got an abortion."
When another fan asked Alabama if the story was true about Tyga — who previously dated Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner — she replied, "Absolutely not."
"Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy," she insisted. "The end."
Days later, Tyga, 35, also denied dating Alabama.
"This the dumbest s--- I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online," he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it."
Things became even more heated after Alabama released a diss track at Bhad Bhabie, who then challenged her to a fight.
"Imma b a the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!" she told the teenager.
"You have no morals, you f----- your close friend’s baby daddy twice! Lord only knowns how many times you sucked d---. Dirty a—h-- this why no one take you seriously," she continued. "The whole industry knows about you and I’m gonna make sure the whole internet does too. Even daddy know he raised a h--."