Tyga Sets the Record Straight on Alabama Barker Being Pregnant With His Child: 'Honestly Ridiculous'
Tyga isn’t holding back when it comes to clearing his name.
Days after rumors spread that the “Taste” rapper got Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s 19-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, pregnant, he took to social media to slam the speculation.
“This the dumbest s--- I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama,” Tyga wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on January 30. “It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”
His post came after Bhad Bhabie alleged in her diss track “Over Cooked,” which was released on January 27, that the social media star was sleeping with Tyga and Soulja Boy.
“Hatin’-a-- he tried to steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F-----’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b----, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back),” the OnlyFans creator sings.
Shortly after, a censored version of the track hit YouTube with Tyga and Soulja Boy’s names bleeped out, but the damage was already done.
At the time, Bhad Bhabie made matters worse, doubling down in a video after fans questioned the truth behind the lyrics.
“[Alabama] was not pregnant by Le Vaughn, she was pregnant by Tyga and she was f------ on Soulja Boy,” she alleged. “[Alabama] was pregnant, she got an abortion.”
The issue initially sent Alabama into a fury as fans flooded her TikTok comments with questions. One wrote, “Did u mess with Soulja [Boy] or Tyga? 😭.”
Shutting down the wild speculation, she fired back, “Absolutely not.”
She reiterated in another comment, writing, “Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”
Alabama and Bhad Bhabie’s long-running feud traces back to December 2024, when the latter accused Alabama — who is Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter — of trying to steal her boyfriend.
“@alabamaluellabarker took my man 🫠🥊,” she posted on Instagram Stories at the time.
“I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” she added in a follow-up post.
Meanwhile, Alabama is also gearing up to drop a diss track aimed at Bhabie, titled "Cry Bhabie."
She also made it clear once again that the pregnancy rumors are pure nonsense.
“To be clear, I've never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on January 29. “The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated — nothing more than a sad baseless attempt to gain attention.”
She ended with a final mic drop, saying, “I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies.”