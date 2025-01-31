Tyga Sets the Record Straight on Alabama Barker Being Pregnant With His Child: 'Honestly Ridiculous'

Days after rumors spread that the “Taste” rapper got Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s 19-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, pregnant, he took to social media to slam the speculation.

“This the dumbest s--- I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama,” Tyga wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on January 30. “It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”