'Dirty A-- H--': Bhad Bhabie Demands Alabama Barker Meet Her to Fight at Calabasas Commons Amid Ongoing Feud
Are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker the new Kendrick Lamar and Drake?
On Wednesday, February 12 — just days after the daughter of Travis Barker released a diss track “Cry Bhabie,” aimed at the rapper — the TV personality went on a social media rant and demanded the famous offspring fight her in Calabasas, Calif.
“Imma b a the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!” the “Gucci Flip Flops” songstress penned via Instagram.
“Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas Commons tomorrow 8 p.m. see you there bama!! Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?” she wrote in another upload, referencing her daughter, Kali, whom she shares with ex Le Vaughn.
The ongoing feud between the two began when they went after each other on TikTok regarding Alabama’s involvement with her baby daddy.
“You literally named after a hooker, I see you living up to daddy standards!!!” the mother-of-one continued her rant.
- Alabama Barker Fires Back After Bhad Bhabie Accused Her of Being Pregnant With Tyga's Baby
- Tyga Sets the Record Straight on Alabama Barker Being Pregnant With His Child: 'Honestly Ridiculous'
- Alabama Barker Insists She'd Never Date Someone 'Physically Abusive Toward Women' After Bhad Bhabie Claims She Stole Her Boyfriend
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“You have no morals, you f----- your close friend’s baby daddy twice! Lord only knowns how many times you sucked d---. Dirty a—h-- this why no one take you seriously. The whole industry knows about you and I’m gonna make sure the whole internet does too. Even daddy know he raised a h--,” she added.
Both parties have shared screenshots indicating when the blonde beauty allegedly got with Bhabie’s then-boyfriend. While Alabama claimed they were not together while he was with the internet star, the OnlyFans creator alleged otherwise.
“You tell the strippers to split the money you throw on them with you! Please play with someone else before I air you clean out! You speaking all lies that I told you, dummy! All the strippers that were in your video were just trying to get in my section! They’re strippers they’re gonna go where the money is at, stupid! Now they know it definitely ain’t with you, All the strippers that Cheetah and Sam’s laugh at you even the ones that were in your video, talk s--- about you,” the musician penned in yet another post, referring to the women in Alabama's diss track video.
She concluded: “Girl please, you have 5 writers on you ‘diss’”
As OK! previously reported, during the women’s hostile back-and-forths, Bhabie alleged that Alabama was pregnant with Tyga’s baby.
The songwriter made the claim in her January 27 track “Over Cooked,” where she sang, “Hatin’-a-- he tried to steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F-----’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b----, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back).”
However, Alabama shut down the rumors via TikTok after a fan asked, “Did u mess with Soulja [Boy] or Tyga? 😭.”
“Absolutely not,” she wrote.