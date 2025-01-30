Alabama Barker Fires Back After Bhad Bhabie Accused Her of Being Pregnant With Tyga's Baby
Alabama Barker isn’t letting the rumors slide.
The social media star and daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker clapped back after Bhad Bhabie claimed she was pregnant with Tyga’s baby.
In a recent TikTok, where the 19-year-old lip-synced to a rap song, a fan bluntly asked, “Did u mess with Soulja [Boy] or Tyga? 😭.”
Alabama shut it down immediately, replying, “Absolutely not.”
She doubled down in another comment, according to Daily Mail, writing, “Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”
The drama kicked off after Bhad Bhabie dropped her track “Over Cooked” on January 27, where fans speculated she hinted at Alabama being involved with both rappers.
“Hatin’-a-- he tried to steal my baby daddy (Baby daddy) / F-----’ on Soulja [Boy] and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b----, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back),” the OnlyFans creator sings.
Shortly after, an updated version of the track appeared on YouTube with Soulja Boy and Tyga’s names censored.
Though some fans were initially unsure if the lyrics were true, Bhabie later doubled down in a video.
“[Alabama] was not pregnant by Le Vaughn, she was pregnant by Tyga and she was f------ on Soulja Boy,” she alleged. “[Alabama] was pregnant, she got an abortion.”
This isn’t the first time the two have gone at it. Their long-running feud started when Bhabie accused Alabama, who is Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter, of trying to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, in December 2024.
“@alabamaluellabarker took my man 🫠🥊,” she posted on Instagram Stories at the time.
“I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” she added in a follow-up post.
Alabama wasn’t fazed, responding with a simple “…#ew” in The Shade Room’s Instagram comments section.
She later addressed the situation on her Instagram Story, claiming Vaughn had been pursuing her for over a year and constantly expressing his love for her.
Despite all the drama, Bhabie and Vaughn seem to be on good terms. She even posted a video of him kissing her neck, captioning it, “Forever my baby.”
Meanwhile, Alabama is not one to back down as just one day after Bhabie’s diss track dropped, she teased a response of her own, announcing she’s working on a track called “Cry Bhabie.”