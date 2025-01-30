Alabama Barker Fires Back After Bhad Bhabie Accused Her of Being Pregnant With Tyga's Baby

In a recent TikTok, where the 19-year-old lip-synced to a rap song, a fan bluntly asked, “Did u mess with Soulja [Boy] or Tyga? 😭.”

Alabama shut it down immediately, replying, “Absolutely not.”

She doubled down in another comment, according to Daily Mail, writing, “Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”