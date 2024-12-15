NEWS Scott Disick Gushes Over Sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, on Their Birthdays as He Gifts His Eldest a Luxe Mini G Wagon: Photos Source: MEGA/@letthelordbewithyou/Instagram Scott Disick shares sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Mason Disick is entering his 15th year in style! On Saturday, December 14, Scott Disick, 41, gushed about Mason and Reign, 10, for their birthdays while showing off the extravagant present he gave his eldest.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram Mason Disick and Reign Disick were born on the same day, five years apart.

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-three uploaded a series of Stories to Instagram showing off the mini version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon he gifted Mason. "Happy birthday, big boy!" the proud father penned alongside a photo of the small car in the driveway. "Felt like it was only fair four you 2 get your first g wagon even if it's a mini g wagon, it's still a wagon! Love u, son!!!!!! Let the good times roll."

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside another image of the vehicle, Scott added: "Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen! You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life." Despite getting the luxury item on his big day, Mason will not be able to put it into use until he obtains his California state provisional instruction permit at age 15 and ½.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram Mason Disick will be able to obtain his California state provisional instruction permit at age 15 and 1/2.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to gushing about his first child, Scott showed love for Reign — who has the same birthday as his older brother. To celebrate the youngster turning double digits, Scott took Reign to a Los Angeles Rams game last week.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Had 2 much fun with you at your first game you asked me to take you to and I don’t even like sports," the patriarch wrote alongside a photo from the outing. "That’s when you know you really love your kid! Just kidding, love u more than life, young blood. Happy bday, son." On top of getting birthday wishes from their dad, their mom, Kourtney Kardashian, and their grandma Kris Jenner shared celebratory posts on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram Scott Disick gushed about taking Reign Disick to his first sports game in celebration of his 10th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

"My birthday boys," the mother-of-four — who also shares daughter Penelope with Scott as well as son Rocky with husband Travis Barker — captioned the upload, which featured throwback images of the duo. "So special to me it hurts my heart." Kris also shared her admiration for her grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our birthday twins! I still can’t believe the two of you share the exact same birthday," she quipped. "What a special blessing that connects you forever. You are both so deeply loved, and I am endlessly grateful to God for choosing me to be your grandma."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Mason Disick and Reign Disick's mom, Kourtney Kardashian, and grandmother Kris Jenner both posted about the boys' birthday.