Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Exposing Her Butt in See-Through Outfit Alongside Bible Verse: 'Weird Vibe'
Kourtney Kardashian was accused of giving off a “weird vibe” after she shared an Instagram post with a series of risqué photos. Though fans didn’t take immediate issue with the images, they clapped back at the reality TV star for captioning the racy post with a Bible verse.
“For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and self-discipline,” her caption read (2 Timothy 1:7).
Fans felt Kardashian relating a Bible verse to a post of herself in a see-through dress, which exposed her butt, wasn’t what a Christian woman would do.
“Why is there a quote about God and a bare behind? This world is upside down,” commented one.
“Such a disjointed post,” wrote another.
“Why do you not practice what you preach?” questioned a third.
Though the mother-of-four looked flawless in her black ensemble, critics felt she was “vain” for sharing images of her large multi-car garage as well as her lavishly decorated mansion. “You quote scriptures then post a pic of your fancy garage w all your fancy cars,” noted a fan.
The Poosh founder shared additional Bible verses within her latest Insta post, including “Psalm 27:1: The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
As well as, “Psalm 55:22: Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken.”
Notably, Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, held a Catholic wedding in Portofino, Italy, in 2022. The couple placed a statue of the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus at the altar, where they knelt to receive their nuptial blessing from the priest — a wedding tradition for those of the Catholic faith.
In an interview with Vice, Barker spoke about how dedicated he is to his religion. “Well, I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my forearm when I was 18, 19, and I was brought up Catholic. I definitely pray; I believe in God,” he said. “I definitely think I was blessed, and I’m here for a reason after being the only survivor of a plane crash. So I’m not at church every day, and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God, and I pray and my kids pray.”
Though Kardashian was ridiculed for sharing her religion on Instagram, her sister Kim Kardashian revealed in an interview with Vogue that their family is “really religious.”
She added, “We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it. We are very Christian — and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school.”