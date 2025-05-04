Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Exposing Her Butt in See-Through Outfit Alongside Bible Verse: 'Weird Vibe'

Kourtney Kardashian was accused of giving off a “weird vibe” after she shared an Instagram post with a series of risqué photos. Though fans didn’t take immediate issue with the images, they clapped back at the reality TV star for captioning the racy post with a Bible verse.

“For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and self-discipline,” her caption read (2 Timothy 1:7).

Fans felt Kardashian relating a Bible verse to a post of herself in a see-through dress, which exposed her butt, wasn’t what a Christian woman would do.