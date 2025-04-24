Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Backside in Sultry Photos Taken by Her Daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian just proved she’s still got it — and her daughter, Penelope Disick, was right there to capture every angle.
The reality star turned up the heat on Instagram with a beachy photoshoot, shot by her 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. (Kourtney also shares sons Mason and Reign with Scott, and baby Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker.)
In the steamy sunset snap, Kourtney showed off her famous backside in a curve-hugging, brightly colored two-piece cover-up. With her back arched and her gaze locked on the camera, she struck a pose that left little to the imagination.
“more pics by P 🤗,” the mom-of-four captioned the post.
The tropical getaway was all part of Kourtney’s birthday celebrations as she rang in her 46th on April 18.
In another post from the same trip, the Poosh founder slipped into a plunging black satin maxi dress that showed off her cleavage — and her confidence. She went makeup-free, letting the beachy moment speak for itself, as she posed barefoot in the sand holding a vibrant pink flower.
“Grateful for all 46 years (pics by P 🥺),” she captioned the post, once again giving her daughter photo credit.
Fans flooded the comments section with birthday love and endless praise for both Kourtney and her young photographer.
“46 has never looked better. Also P needs to be your new photographer always. 🔥🔥 SHE ATE,” one follower raved.
Another chimed in with, “Happy birthday beautiful Aries Goddess Mama ♈️🥳💞✨💋.”
“She slayed these, happy birthday princess Kourt😍⭐️⭐️⭐️,” said another.
“Love this picture 😍 no makeup just vibes and being grateful,” one user commented.
“& still aging in reverse. HAPPY BELATED 🎂,” another added.
Of course, Travis had something to say about his wife’s birthday glow-up.
“Another year in paradise with you my wife,” the Blink-182 drummer gushed.
Her mom, Kris Jenner, also celebrated her eldest daughter with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a slideshow of adorable throwbacks and a message straight from the heart.
"Happy Birthday to my first born, my gift from God, my beautiful Kourtney!!!!" she began the 20-slide post. "The day you made me a Mommy my world completely changed, and ever since, you have given me so much joy, love, purpose, and the most beautiful memories I could have ever dreamed of."
"I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom," she added. "You are the most amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… and you inspire me every day with your strength, your faith, your heart, and your ability to live life on your own terms."
She wrapped up her message with, "I wish you the most magical birthday, my precious girl!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever. Mommy ♥️😘🎉🥳.”