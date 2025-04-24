Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Backside in Sultry Photos Taken by Her Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her famous curves in sultry photos taken by daughter Penelope.

The reality star turned up the heat on Instagram with a beachy photoshoot, shot by her 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick . (Kourtney also shares sons Mason and Reign with Scott, and baby Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker .)

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated turning 46 with a beach trip with her family.

“more pics by P 🤗,” the mom-of-four captioned the post .

In the steamy sunset snap, Kourtney showed off her famous backside in a curve-hugging, brightly colored two-piece cover-up. With her back arched and her gaze locked on the camera, she struck a pose that left little to the imagination.

In another post from the same trip, the Poosh founder slipped into a plunging black satin maxi dress that showed off her cleavage — and her confidence. She went makeup-free , letting the beachy moment speak for itself, as she posed barefoot in the sand holding a vibrant pink flower.

The tropical getaway was all part of Kourtney’s birthday celebrations as she rang in her 46th on April 18.

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in her beach birthday photos taken by her daughter, Penelope Disick.

“Grateful for all 46 years (pics by P 🥺),” she captioned the post , once again giving her daughter photo credit.

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday love and endless praise for both Kourtney and her young photographer.

“46 has never looked better. Also P needs to be your new photographer always. 🔥🔥 SHE ATE,” one follower raved.

Another chimed in with, “Happy birthday beautiful Aries Goddess Mama ♈️🥳💞✨💋.”

“She slayed these, happy birthday princess Kourt😍🪽🪽⭐️⭐️⭐️,” said another.

“Love this picture 😍 no makeup just vibes and being grateful,” one user commented.

“& still aging in reverse. HAPPY BELATED 🎂,” another added.