Love For A Price: Is Kourtney Kardashian Blowing Through Travis Barker's $45 Million Fortune?

Travis Barker will spare no expense for his lady, Kourtney Kardashian — even if it's draining his bank account.

The newly married pair, who officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on Sunday, May 15, have been flaunting their love for the world to see with glamorous red carpet appearances, lavish trips and grand romantic gestures. However, it has come at a steep price for the Blink 182 drummer and his reported $45 million fortune.