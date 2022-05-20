Love For A Price: Is Kourtney Kardashian Blowing Through Travis Barker's $45 Million Fortune?
Travis Barker will spare no expense for his lady, Kourtney Kardashian — even if it's draining his bank account.
The newly married pair, who officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on Sunday, May 15, have been flaunting their love for the world to see with glamorous red carpet appearances, lavish trips and grand romantic gestures. However, it has come at a steep price for the Blink 182 drummer and his reported $45 million fortune.
"Kourtney and Travis go everywhere on a private jet, and have a fleet of bodyguards and personal staff at their beck and call," a source close to the couple told the print issue of Star Magazine.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN REUNITES WITH DAUGHTER PENELOPE AFTER LEAVING CHILDREN OUT OF TRAVIS BARKER WEDDING
"Their current lifestyle is draining hundreds of thousands from Travis' account every month and he's not even batting an eye, which is impressive," the insider continued. "It has certainly won him a lot of brownie points with the whole Kardashian family too!"
One thing which may come at a high cost? A destination wedding! As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Barker are set to wed, for seemingly a third time, in an over the top ceremony at a castle in Italy.
The no doubt expensive ceremony will reportedly take place at Castello Brown, a castle on top of a hill, which has been filled with decorators and security. The entire celebration will span four days, with the PDA loving pair having rented out the entire castle so guests can enjoy the remarkable views from anywhere on the property.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN UNDER FIRE FOR NOT INVITING HER THREE CHILDREN TO OFFICIAL WEDDING WITH TRAVIS BARKER
One person who has not been invited to the jet set event? The Poosh founder's ex Scott Disick. According to sources, Kardashian and the rocker's over-the-top PDA freaks the Flip It Like Disick star out.
“He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out," the insider went on to reveal about Disick's — who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 with Kardashian — absence at the event.