Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Being 'Socked' in the Face at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 2001 Birthday Party
Kourtney Kardashian is opened up about a wild moment from her past, which went down at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous parties.
In a resurfaced 2016 clip from Kocktails with Khloé, the Kardashians star looked back on the time she got punched in the face at Diddy’s event in 2001.
“Definitely hung out with Diddy,” she began while chatting with sister Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and the now-embattled music mogul.
“I got socked in the face cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO, which Diddy rented out the whole restaurant, and it was for his birthday,” Kourtney recalled, to which Combs nodded and replied, “I remember[ed] somebody getting socked while [in the] bathroom [line].”
Kourtney said she was simply waiting her turn in the bathroom line when a woman suddenly cut in front of her.
“I was like, excuse me. I’m next. And, she literally just went like ‘boom’ right in the face,” Kourtney explained, reenacting the moment.
She said she didn’t know how to react, adding, “Nobody was with me. I was by myself.”
After the incident, she quietly waited for a stall to open, then locked herself inside and started crying.
“Then I ran out, and I was like, ‘Khloé, oh my God, what do I do?’ And then we tried to find the girl,” she said.
Khloé chimed in, saying her alter ego “Khlo Money” was ready to handle things — though it’s unclear whether they ever actually found the woman who threw the punch.
The old footage is gaining fresh attention as Sean is currently on trial for multiple charges, including s-- trafficking and racketeering.
During the first week, Sean's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified. She described being forced to take part in countless s-- parties, referred to as “freak offs,” alongside hired escorts — all at Sean's direction.
The “Me & U” singer testified that she was pushed to perform even while suffering from painful UTIs. She claimed Sean threatened to leak footage of her from the encounters if she ever refused.
"I would get sores on my tongue from the freak offs from taking drugs," Cassie, 38, told the court, according to NBC News, "from oral s--, also from having my mouth on things where there was oil and Astroglide and lubricants."
After over a decade together, Cassie finally walked away in 2018.
"It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him," she said during her testimony. "Sean is a really polarizing person. He was very charming, it was hard to decide in that moment when he was telling you what he wanted. I just didn't know what would happen."
Despite the disturbing testimony, Sean has pleaded not guilty. During court on May 20, he addressed those inside the Manhattan courtroom.
"I love you all," he reportedly said, per People, as the session ended, before muttering under his breath, “Yeah. Love.”