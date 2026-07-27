Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Open Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage: 'We Cried for Days'

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Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared their emotional journey through a miscarriage just six months into their relationship. This revelation came during the premiere of Barker’s documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 13.

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Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they suffered a miscarriage just months after beginning their relationship in 2021.

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Kardashian spoke candidly in the documentary, stating, “When we lost the baby, we were devastated. We cried for days.” The couple began dating in early 2021 and discovered they were expecting a child six months later, choosing the name Tulip for their baby girl. Tragically, during a doctor’s appointment at three months, they learned their baby had no heartbeat.

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Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian said she and Travis Barker were devastated after doctors informed them that their unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat.

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Despite this devastating loss, Kardashian and Barker remained committed to starting a family. They endured five in vitro fertilization attempts over eight months. In May 2023, the couple decided to cease IVF treatments, opting to conceive naturally instead.

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Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Following their loss, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker underwent five rounds of IVF before deciding to stop treatments and try to conceive naturally.

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In a significant turn of events, Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” However, during a follow-up appointment three months later, the couple received heartbreaking news once again: their unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.

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Kardashian faced additional challenges when she needed urgent fetal surgery to save their child. On Instagram, she expressed her deep gratitude for Barker’s unwavering support during this trying time.

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Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian later announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert.