or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kourtney Kardashian
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Open Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage: 'We Cried for Days'

split photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared details about their emotional miscarriage before welcoming Rocky.

July 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared their emotional journey through a miscarriage just six months into their relationship. This revelation came during the premiere of Barker’s documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 13.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they suffered a miscarriage just months after beginning their relationship in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they suffered a miscarriage just months after beginning their relationship in 2021.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian spoke candidly in the documentary, stating, “When we lost the baby, we were devastated. We cried for days.”

The couple began dating in early 2021 and discovered they were expecting a child six months later, choosing the name Tulip for their baby girl. Tragically, during a doctor’s appointment at three months, they learned their baby had no heartbeat.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kourtney Kardashian said she and Travis Barker were devastated after doctors informed them that their unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian said she and Travis Barker were devastated after doctors informed them that their unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this devastating loss, Kardashian and Barker remained committed to starting a family. They endured five in vitro fertilization attempts over eight months. In May 2023, the couple decided to cease IVF treatments, opting to conceive naturally instead.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Following their loss, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker underwent five rounds of IVF before deciding to stop treatments and try to conceive naturally.
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Following their loss, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker underwent five rounds of IVF before deciding to stop treatments and try to conceive naturally.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a significant turn of events, Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

However, during a follow-up appointment three months later, the couple received heartbreaking news once again: their unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian faced additional challenges when she needed urgent fetal surgery to save their child. On Instagram, she expressed her deep gratitude for Barker’s unwavering support during this trying time.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kourtney Kardashian later announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian later announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert.

Their perseverance eventually led to the arrival of their son, Rocky, in November 2023. Kardashian also has three children —Mason, Penelope and Reign — from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Barker shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear reveals the couple’s intimate struggles and triumphs in their quest to build a family. It will be available for streaming on Hulu starting August 13.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.