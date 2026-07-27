Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Open Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage: 'We Cried for Days'
July 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared their emotional journey through a miscarriage just six months into their relationship. This revelation came during the premiere of Barker’s documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 13.
Kardashian spoke candidly in the documentary, stating, “When we lost the baby, we were devastated. We cried for days.”
The couple began dating in early 2021 and discovered they were expecting a child six months later, choosing the name Tulip for their baby girl. Tragically, during a doctor’s appointment at three months, they learned their baby had no heartbeat.
Despite this devastating loss, Kardashian and Barker remained committed to starting a family. They endured five in vitro fertilization attempts over eight months. In May 2023, the couple decided to cease IVF treatments, opting to conceive naturally instead.
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In a significant turn of events, Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”
However, during a follow-up appointment three months later, the couple received heartbreaking news once again: their unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.
Kardashian faced additional challenges when she needed urgent fetal surgery to save their child. On Instagram, she expressed her deep gratitude for Barker’s unwavering support during this trying time.
Their perseverance eventually led to the arrival of their son, Rocky, in November 2023. Kardashian also has three children —Mason, Penelope and Reign — from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Barker shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear reveals the couple’s intimate struggles and triumphs in their quest to build a family. It will be available for streaming on Hulu starting August 13.