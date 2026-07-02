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Kourtney Kardashian Preserves Her Iconic 'Travis I'm Pregnant' Sign in Sweet Tribute to Son Rocky

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sentimental keepsake from her pregnancy with Travis Barker.

July 2 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

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Kourtney Kardashian is keeping one of her biggest life moments close. She revealed that she framed the iconic "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign she used to share her pregnancy news with Travis Barker.

On Wednesday, July 1, Kourtney shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of a handwritten sign displayed in a black frame on a hallway wall.

She kept the caption simple, writing, "the sign."

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The Sign Marked One of the Couple's Most Memorable Moments

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Image of Kourtney Kardashian shared the framed pregnancy announcement sign on her instagram stories.
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian shared the framed pregnancy announcement sign on her instagram stories.

This sign first made headlines in June 2023 when Kourtney surprised her husband, Barker, during Blink-182's concert at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium.

Inspired by a scene from the band's "All the Small Things" music video, she held up the handwritten message from the crowd to reveal she was expecting their first child together.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy news the same day by sharing a video of the emotional concert moment on Instagram. In the video, Barker appeared stunned after spotting the sign.

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Image of Kourtney Kardashian famously held up the handwritten 'Travis I'm Pregnant' sign during Blink-182's Los Angeles concert in June 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian famously held up the handwritten 'Travis I'm Pregnant' sign during Blink-182's Los Angeles concert in June 2023.

One of his bandmates were heard saying, "Someone's having a baby!"

The drummer then left the stage and made his way into the audience, where he embraced his wife in front of the cheering crowd.

The couple, who married in 2022, welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1, 2023.

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Image of Travis Barker left the stage to embrace Kourtney after spotting the surprise pregnancy announcement in the crowd.
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker left the stage to embrace Kourtney after spotting the surprise pregnancy announcement in the crowd.

Kourtney has shared beautiful, heartfelt moments celebrating Rocky since his arrival.

To commemorate his 2nd birthday in November, she posted a touching image of her newborn shortly after his birth. The photo showed Kourtney cuddling Rocky in a hospital bed. Additionally, she shared a quote from Nancy Tillman's children's book, On the Night You Were Born, and included it in the opening lines of her caption.

She wrote, "On the night you were born, The moon smiled with such wonder That the stars peeked in to see you And the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same."

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Kourtney's Home Also Features Another Meaningful Keepsake

Image of Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of an iconic red bicycle from Pee-wee's Big Adventure, which Kim Kardashian gifted her for Christmas.
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of an iconic red bicycle from Pee-wee's Big Adventure, which Kim Kardashian gifted her for Christmas.

The sign announcing the pregnancy isn't the only noteworthy decoration in Kourtney's house.

In a separate Instagram Stories post, she showcased the red bicycle famously ridden by Paul Reubens' cherished character, Pee-wee Herman. This bike is displayed above a black doorway within her home.

This distinctive collectible was a Christmas present from her sister, Kim Kardashian.

It was revealed in December that Kim gave Kourtney the iconic prop from Pee-wee's Big Adventure, adding another meaningful keepsake to her growing collection.

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Image of Kourtney Kardashian previously celebrated son Rocky's birthday by sharing a touching hospital photo and a heartfelt quote from Nancy Tillman's children's book.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian previously celebrated son Rocky's birthday by sharing a touching hospital photo and a heartfelt quote from Nancy Tillman's children's book.

Rocky is Kourtney and Barker's first child together.

Beyond their blended family, Kourtney shares sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker is also dad to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

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