'It Was A Lot': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She 'Stopped' Her IVF Journey With Travis Barker
Though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been trying to expand their family, it looks like their plans have changed.
"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," the 43-year-old shared, adding that she and her husband, who tied the knot in May, will not have sex starting in the fall.
The reality star also revealed that she will be going on a Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse.
"You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she noted of the wellness journey. "It's to reset your body. You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."
The Poosh founder admitted that it's "kind of" hard for her to abstain from doing the dirty deed with the Blink-182 rocker, 46.
"But the reward on the other side — when you can't have something and then you have it, right? It's like I can't wait for all the obvious things, but then I also like the simplest things like I can't wait to have caffeine. It's definitely about moderation and being kind to yourself ... If I'm going to Cabo, I'm definitely drinking margaritas and having chips and guacamole. It's all about the balance," she noted.
In a previous episode of The Kardashians, the brunette beauty — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick — gushed over expanding their brood.
“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF,” she said. “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”
“Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight,’” she continued of people calling her out on the internet. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause.”