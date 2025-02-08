Travis Barker Gushes Over His and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Amazing' 1-Year-Old Son Rocky: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

“It’s amazing. I loved it when I did it the first time and I love it now,” Barker — who also shares kids Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler — gushed about parenting Rocky. “It’s the best, he’s the coolest little boy. He sleeps all night for 10 hours and he’s up all day playing drums and guitar. I couldn’t be happier.”

The journalist then asked, “How did you win like that, that you got him to sleep?” to which the drummer attributed to his and Kardashian’s chill demeanors.