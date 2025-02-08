Travis Barker Gushes Over His and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Amazing' 1-Year-Old Son Rocky: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'
Travis Barker loves being Rocky’s dad!
In a new interview published on Friday, February 7, the Blink-182 member was asked about his 1-year-old son, whom he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian, while at the Run Travis Run event in New Orleans, which raised money for the LAFD Foundation and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.
“It’s amazing. I loved it when I did it the first time and I love it now,” Barker — who also shares kids Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler — gushed about parenting Rocky. “It’s the best, he’s the coolest little boy. He sleeps all night for 10 hours and he’s up all day playing drums and guitar. I couldn’t be happier.”
The journalist then asked, “How did you win like that, that you got him to sleep?” to which the drummer attributed to his and Kardashian’s chill demeanors.
“I have no idea. I think my wife is so mellow, and I'm so mellow,” he stated.
As for whether the 49-year-old thinks it’s easier to raise a child later in life, he said, “I think it is because you’ve already done it.”
The soon-to-be 50-year-old then shared his plans for his birthday this coming fall.
“I feel like I’ll let my wife plan it. She always plans my birthdays. I don’t really want much. Just being blessed with another day, another year, is enough for me. [But] she goes crazy every year,” he shared.
The celeb also noted that he wasn’t sure if Kardashian — whom he married in in 2022 — was “gonna run with [him] today,” but noted that the lovers “workout everyday together.”
“She’s not really a runner, but she’s been jogging, so I might just stick to her pace,” he shared.
The interview came after the couple packed on the PDA at the star-studded FanDuel Party powered by Spotify in New Orleans on Thursday, February 6.
Right after Blink-182 performed at Second Line Stages, Barker ran to the VIP section where the reality TV star was waiting. In her excitement, Kardashian immediately jumped onto her man and hugged and kissed him. They were then escorted to a private section of the venue while holding hands.
During the band’s performance, the crowd roared with laughter as they loved Barker’s banter with band members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. The stars played some of their greatest hits during the set, including “All the Small Things,” “Aliens Exist,” “Rock Show” and “What’s My Age Again?”
The musical group then paid tribute to Taylor Swift by mixing the lyrics of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” into their song “Dammit.”
The audience loved the move, as Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be in the city ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.
