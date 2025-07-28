Kylie Jenner Bares Her Cleavage in Tight Dress While Celebrating Grandma MJ's 91st Birthday: Photos
Kylie Jenner showed up in style to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday over the weekend!
The 27-year-old beauty mogul dropped a photo carousel on Instagram, flaunting her iconic curves in a skintight $2,450 Miu Miu Viscose Gingham black mini dress. The body-hugging number clung to every inch and featured a daringly low neckline.
One close-up shot gave fans a real look at her cleavage front and center.
In the mix of glamorous shots, Jenner also posted a sweet moment with Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell. She planted a big kiss on her grandma’s cheek as the Kardashian family matriarch smiled with her eyes shut, looking totally content in a colorful floral blazer.
Fans got a peek inside the family party too, thanks to a video of the crew singing “Happy Birthday” to MJ.
Kris Jenner could be seen in the background as the group gathered to serenade her mother.
Other party highlights also included a faceless shot of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, looking polished in an all-white ensemble, plus a glam moment with sister Khloé Kardashian, who rocked a black and white lace bodycon dress with a deep sweetheart neckline.
“91 years of MJ ♥️ the queeeeen 👑 we love you,” the Khy founder captioned the post.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Naturally, her followers filled the comments section with love.
“Kylie in her natural era is so stunning😍,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Stormi’s outfit 😍.”
“Stormi is the mini version of you,” a third said.
“Flawless, always 🖤🤍✨,” wrote another, as someone else simply posted, “Beautiful Kylz ✨😍.”
The adorable celebration comes shortly after Kylie took a playful jab at her son Aire and sister Kendall Jenner’s kitchen skills.
In one snap shared online, the 3-year-old was seen carefully cutting a cucumber with a kid-friendly plastic knife.
Kylie couldn’t help but poke fun, captioning the photo, “Runs in the family ? @kendalljenner,” a clear reference to Kendall’s now-viral cucumber-cutting moment.
Kendall reposted the shot on her Instagram Stories and joked, “I knew he was mine!!!”
Fans will remember the cucumber chaos from The Kardashians Season 2, when Kendall awkwardly attempted to chop the vegetable up in Kris' kitchen.
"I'm making it myself," Kendall said at the time, brushing off her mom’s offer for help. "Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."
Kris backed her up with, “You go girl,” before Kendall proceeded to fumble it all. She gripped the veggie in one hand and the knife in the other — a moment that instantly became meme-worthy.
“Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,’” Kendall told WSJ at the time. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber, and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”