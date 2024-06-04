Kris Jenner Accused of Photoshopping Her Body in Bikini Picture: 'This Photo Is Fake in Every Way'
Kris Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner gang to be accused of tweaking her photos.
On Monday, June 3, the matriarch posted on Instagram to celebrate her longtime pal Shelli's birthday, but one image of the ladies in the ocean had fans in disbelief.
The image showed Jenner, 68, and her pal in crystal clear waters, with the reality star wearing a wide-brimmed hat, pearl-adorned sunglasses and a black bikini top with white polka dots.
Social media users found the snap suspicious, with one person asking on Reddit, "Did Kris get a b--- job.... or just photoshop...?"
"The FaceTune is so ridiculous; Not sure about the b--- job but definitely a lot of photoshop!!" agreed another. "Possibly both."
"This photo is fake in every way. Nothing about it is real," declared a third individual. "It’s a poor photoshop job; Lmao the photoshop is so visible."
The mom-of-six hasn't responded to the backlash, most likely because she hasn't seen any of the comments, as she previously claimed she ignores online drama.
"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online," the businesswoman shared in a February interview. "It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel."
"It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings," continued Jenner.
"I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life. It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments," insisted the reality star. "For the most part I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs."
The Safely co-founder explained the family has dealt with haters since becoming famous, but they all do their best to stop focusing on the negative and just "embrace the positive."
"I think what’s happened to us over time is that we have been able to embrace the love but also be aware of the responsibility — what we’re putting out into the world, all the energy, all the messaging," Jenner shared.
"And you have to be very careful. You always want to encourage others to be generous and kind and give back — all the things I try to instill in my children and my grandchildren," Jenner said. "I’m proud of the humans that they are, that they care and they love."