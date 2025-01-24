'She’s Always Thinking Ahead': Kris Jenner Is 'Building the Next Generation of Her Family Empire' and 'Slowly Phasing the Kids Into the Show'

According to an insider, the matriarch wants her countless grandchildren to make more appearances on The Kardashians, which will have its Season 6 premiere hit Hulu on Thursday, February 6.

Kris Jenner is ready for the youngest members of her family to steal the spotlight!

A source said Kris Jenner wants 'to build the next generation of her family empire.'

"She’s always thinking ahead," the source told a news outlet. "It’s been high on her agenda for years to build the next generation of her family empire, which is why she’s been slowly phasing the kids into the show ."

Jenner plans to have her grandkids appear on 'The Kardashians' more often.

"She's constantly getting pitched brand deals for the kids. It’s just a matter of choosing the right partnerships and more importantly, getting their parents to sign off," the source spilled.

"She wants to start putting hefty checks into their trust funds, with a nice cut for herself, of course, as their manager," the insider said of the mother-of-six, who also acts as a manager for her own children.

"She lives and breathes this stuff, so having this new challenge of making her grandkids into superstars is thrilling for her," they added.