'She’s Always Thinking Ahead': Kris Jenner Is 'Building the Next Generation of Her Family Empire' and 'Slowly Phasing the Kids Into the Show'
Kris Jenner is ready for the youngest members of her family to steal the spotlight!
According to an insider, the matriarch wants her countless grandchildren to make more appearances on The Kardashians, which will have its Season 6 premiere hit Hulu on Thursday, February 6.
"She’s always thinking ahead," the source told a news outlet. "It’s been high on her agenda for years to build the next generation of her family empire, which is why she’s been slowly phasing the kids into the show."
The source claimed Jenner, 69, will make her "grandkids' career" her "main focus" this year.
"She's constantly getting pitched brand deals for the kids. It’s just a matter of choosing the right partnerships and more importantly, getting their parents to sign off," the source spilled.
"She wants to start putting hefty checks into their trust funds, with a nice cut for herself, of course, as their manager," the insider said of the mother-of-six, who also acts as a manager for her own children.
"She lives and breathes this stuff, so having this new challenge of making her grandkids into superstars is thrilling for her," they added.
The star has plenty of children work with, especially since tots like Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 11, and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, 9, have already made plenty of appearances on the show and the brood's older program Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Fan-favorites also include Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, 6, and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, 6.
On the other hand, Kourtney's eldest son, Mason Disick, 15, has chosen to stay away from the cameras over the past few years despite appearing on TV as a toddler and an elementary school-aged kid.
North has a leg up on her cousins when it comes to stardom, as she's not only performed alongside dad Kanye West but is also in the midst of making her first album.
As OK! shared, the rapper uploaded footage to social media of his eldest child in the studio, captioning one picture, "This little girl made me love music again 🥲. She asked me to make beats for her [so] I got back on the ASR. Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY."
The disc is titled Elementary School Dropout, a reference to Kanye's debut album, The College Dropout.
The 2004 album won Best Rap Album at the Grammys and also received a nomination for Album of the Year.
