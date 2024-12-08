Kris Jenner Adamant on Filming 'The Kardashians' to 'Keep Up With the Wealth Generated by Her Daughters': Source

The Poosh founder may have agreed to do the Hulu show since it offered more flexibility.

"We definitely film more individually, so I feel like I’m filming less," Kourtney explained. "The way we’re shooting this new show, we have time to breathe and we have more space."

"I think that’s part of my happiness — I can pick up my kids from school on many days, and there’s time for everything now. Before, I felt like I was so spread that it was hard for me," the mother-of-four continued. "Being a mom is so important to me, and when I can be present and connected and there with my kids as much as I can, I just feel at my best.