Kris Jenner Adamant on Filming 'The Kardashians' to 'Keep Up With the Wealth Generated by Her Daughters': Source
Kris Jenner has no plans to retire from the small screen anytime soon!
Though the reality star turned 69 in November, a source revealed she wants to continue filming The Kardashians for years to come because the series brings one of her biggest paychecks.
"Kris has done well, but two of her kids are officially billionaires!" the insider pointed out. "For Kris to keep up with the wealth generated by her daughters, especially Kim [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner], the reality show means everything to her and it’s why she’s going to try to keep it going deep into her seventies."
The source said that while it's not a "done deal" yet, the momager intends to do several more seasons of the Hulu show, which premiered in 2022 after they wrapped up Keeping Up With the Kardashians the year prior.
"When you ask Kris directly about this, you get a pretty heartwarming answer about how she loves doing the reality show because producing and shooting the show means she gets to spend more time with her busy adult children than anybody she knows," the insider shared. "But make no mistake, the show has continued for all these years because it’s the part of the family’s business that Kris has the most direct control over."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Not all of Kris' daughters are on the same page as her, as a few years ago, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, took a step back from filming KUWTK because it was no longer bringing her "happiness." Though the star and her kids eventually returned to the cameras, she admitted to Variety in 2022, "I don’t think I see myself filming on a show in five years."
The Poosh founder may have agreed to do the Hulu show since it offered more flexibility.
"We definitely film more individually, so I feel like I’m filming less," Kourtney explained. "The way we’re shooting this new show, we have time to breathe and we have more space."
"I think that’s part of my happiness — I can pick up my kids from school on many days, and there’s time for everything now. Before, I felt like I was so spread that it was hard for me," the mother-of-four continued. "Being a mom is so important to me, and when I can be present and connected and there with my kids as much as I can, I just feel at my best.
The Season 5 finale of The Kardashians hit the streaming platform on July 25 and was renewed for a sixth season that same day.
Life & Style reported on Kris wanting to do more seasons of The Kardashians.