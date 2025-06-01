Kris Jenner Is 'Crazy About Laser Skincare' After Unveiling Her New Face: 'She's Very Big Into Red Light Therapy'
Kris Jenner's biggest skin secret just got leaked.
After debuting a dramatic transformation while in Paris for Kim Kardashian's robbery trial, a source close to the momager, 69, revealed why her face looks so different.
Kris Jenner's Skin Secret Revealed
"Kris is crazy about laser skincare. She’s been getting one a month for the past six months and the results are phenomenal," the insider told an outlet. "She’s also very big into red light therapy. She has a red light bed that she lies in and she swears it’s improved her skin all over by increasing collagen."
The reality star opts for collagen-building injections over filler, which are "much more natural."
She is also a "big believer in microneedling" and "used it to fade some age spots and shrink the pores in her T-zone."
Jenner is privy to the importance of taking care of her complexion from the inside out.
"She is very diligent about her nutrition," the source added. "She has collagen powder in her coffee every morning and takes a bunch of other supplements. Plus a daily green juice."
However, she does still drink alcohol, which can be damaging to the skin.
"She’s not giving that up, and fortunately, she does so many other treatments and is so proactive with her skin that she can make up for it," the insider confirmed.
Kris Jenner's Alleged Plastic Surgery Transformation in Paris
Jenner showcased her visibly smoother and more lifted complexion as she got glam for a night out in France on May 13. Her makeup artist Ash Holm posted a TikTok of her lip-syncing the viral sound from The Kardashians, "Go, Kylie [Jenner], go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie." The matriarch stunned in a velvet blazer with shoulder pads, pearl buttons and a collar. As she smiled for the camera, Holm dusted her face with powder, and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton adjusted a bow in the back of her bob.
In the background, Kim could be seen making a hand gesture to indicate her mom is crazy.
Ash captioned the video, "When Kim says 'isn't that sound a little tired already?' but you just need to get it out of your system loll. Love these people !"
Fans couldn't believe Kris' ageless complexion.
"She gets younger and looks like Kourtney," one person expressed, while another said, "That surgeon ATE."
The viral video received over 1.4 million likes and 17.4 million views.