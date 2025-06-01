or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kris Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kris Jenner Is 'Crazy About Laser Skincare' After Unveiling Her New Face: 'She's Very Big Into Red Light Therapy'

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

An insider close to Kris Jenner uncovered why her skin appears to be transformed.

By:

June 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's biggest skin secret just got leaked.

After debuting a dramatic transformation while in Paris for Kim Kardashian's robbery trial, a source close to the momager, 69, revealed why her face looks so different.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's Skin Secret Revealed

kris jenner crazy laser skincare new face red light therapy
Source: MEGA/@krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner has been getting laser treatments.

"Kris is crazy about laser skincare. She’s been getting one a month for the past six months and the results are phenomenal," the insider told an outlet. "She’s also very big into red light therapy. She has a red light bed that she lies in and she swears it’s improved her skin all over by increasing collagen."

The reality star opts for collagen-building injections over filler, which are "much more natural."

She is also a "big believer in microneedling" and "used it to fade some age spots and shrink the pores in her T-zone."

Article continues below advertisement

kris jenner crazy laser skincare new face red light therapy
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner swears by red light therapy.

Jenner is privy to the importance of taking care of her complexion from the inside out.

"She is very diligent about her nutrition," the source added. "She has collagen powder in her coffee every morning and takes a bunch of other supplements. Plus a daily green juice."

However, she does still drink alcohol, which can be damaging to the skin.

"She’s not giving that up, and fortunately, she does so many other treatments and is so proactive with her skin that she can make up for it," the insider confirmed.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's Alleged Plastic Surgery Transformation in Paris

Source: @ash_kholm/TikTok

Fans believe that Kris Jenner got a face lift.

Jenner showcased her visibly smoother and more lifted complexion as she got glam for a night out in France on May 13. Her makeup artist Ash Holm posted a TikTok of her lip-syncing the viral sound from The Kardashians, "Go, Kylie [Jenner], go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie." The matriarch stunned in a velvet blazer with shoulder pads, pearl buttons and a collar. As she smiled for the camera, Holm dusted her face with powder, and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton adjusted a bow in the back of her bob.

In the background, Kim could be seen making a hand gesture to indicate her mom is crazy.

kris jenner crazy laser skincare new face red light therapy
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner joined Kim Kardashian for her Paris robbery trial.

Ash captioned the video, "When Kim says 'isn't that sound a little tired already?' but you just need to get it out of your system loll. Love these people !"

Fans couldn't believe Kris' ageless complexion.

"She gets younger and looks like Kourtney," one person expressed, while another said, "That surgeon ATE."

The viral video received over 1.4 million likes and 17.4 million views.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.