Kris Jenner Is 'Crazy About Laser Skincare' After Unveiling Her New Face: 'She's Very Big Into Red Light Therapy'

"Kris is crazy about laser skincare. She’s been getting one a month for the past six months and the results are phenomenal," the insider told an outlet. "She’s also very big into red light therapy. She has a red light bed that she lies in and she swears it’s improved her skin all over by increasing collagen."

The reality star opts for collagen-building injections over filler, which are "much more natural."

She is also a "big believer in microneedling" and "used it to fade some age spots and shrink the pores in her T-zone."