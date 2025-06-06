Kris Jenner 'Wants to Give' Recluse Rob Kardashian a 'Makeover' So 'He’ll Feel More Confident'
Kris Jenner is eager to get her only son, Rob Kardashian, back in the spotlight — and she thinks giving his look, and subsequently his self-esteem, a boost could do wonders.
"Kris wants to give him a makeover, she’s pushing him to let her do it," a source shared shortly after the matriarch debuted a fresh new appearance and sparked facelift rumors.
Kris Jenner Wants Rob Kardashian to Return to the Spotlight
"She wants to help him look better so that he’ll feel more confident," the source explained to a news outlet. "She fully buys into the belief that appearance is everything and she’s trying to get that message through to Rob."
The source said Kris, 69, is "telling him about all the potential she sees in him," as aside from his sock line, the dad-of-one, 38, doesn't have many lucrative business ventures like his sisters do.
The momager simply wants "to see him living his life out and open again."
"She believes he can be so much more and now that he’s started to take some steps in the right direction, she’s bursting with hope," the insider shared. "Her girls are telling her to ease off and just let Rob do things at his own pace, but Kris can’t help pushing, that’s her nature."
Rob Kardashian Made a Rare Instagram Appearance for Easter
Kris' guidance may be working, as after months of staying away from the cameras, Rob made a rare appearance in family Easter photos.
One person commented on the post, "BOBBY we miss you!!!! ❤️❤️ you look great … gorgeous family," while another raved, "Rob looking good ❤️."
A third person added, "I’m so happy to see Rob❤️❤️ he looks great!!!.. you all do! Beautiful pics !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Khloé Kardashian Called Rob on Her Podcast
He also didn't shy away when Khloé Kardashian called him while she was interviewing her friend and his ex Malika Haqq on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.
The Good American designer wanted to know if the pair hooked up just to spite her, but Rob insisted their brief romance wasn't a "joke."
"It was very passionate and very good. It was a great passionate connection," he spilled, admitting being intimate with Mailka was "great."
"It was everything I needed. You like that, Khloé?" he quipped.
Rob stepped back from reality TV several years ago after enduring a messy split from ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, the mother of his daughter, Dream.
It's also been suspected that his weight gain and battle with depression led to him staying private.
Rob famously dated Adrienne Bailon from 2007 to 2009 but hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since his 2016 split from his baby mama.