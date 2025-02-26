or
Rob Kardashian Tells Khloé Kardashian His Hookup With Her Longtime Pal Malika Haqq Was 'Passionate' and 'Everything' He 'Needed'

Split photos of Rob and Khloe Kardashianand Malika Haqq.
Source: MEGA;@khloekardashian/instagram

Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq had a sexual relationship in 2011.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Rob Kardashian detailed his sexual relationship with Khloé Kardashian's longtime friend Malika Haqq on the recent installment of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

Late in the episode, Malika admitted their tryst happened when The Kardashians star was married to Lamar Odom and Rob was living at their home.

Source: @khloekardashian/X
She claimed the hookup started out as a "joke" to see if it would "ruffle" Khloé's "feathers," but the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — called her bluff when she took out her cell phone to give her brother a ring.

"Hey Bobby, I'm here with the twins," Khloé said, referring to Malika and her sister Khadijah, who were both guests on the episode. "Not to put you on the spot, but when you and Malika starting f------ one another, was it considered a joke just to p--- me off?""

rob kardashian tells khloe kardashian hookup malika haqq passionate
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

On an episode of the 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast, Rob Kardashian said his tryst with Malika Haqq was 'passionate.'

"Yeah, everything in my life is a joke. She thinks I'm a joke," Rob grumbled. "No, I'm kidding. If definitely wasn't a joke."

He then jokingly addressed Malika, saying: "You told me you loved me!...I'm just kidding about you telling me you loved me."

Malika replied, "I still love you! I will love you, either romantically or not."

rob kardashian tells khloe kardashian hookup malika haqq passionate
Source: E! Entertainment

Rob Kardashian said he and Malika Haqq had 'great s--.'

Discussing the actual encounter, Rob — who welcomed his 8-year-old daughter, Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna — claimed it was "great s--."

"It was very passionate and very good. It was a great passionate connection," he continued. "It was everything I needed. You like that, Khloé?"

rob kardashian tells khloe kardashian hookup malika haqq passionate
Source: MEGA

Malika Haqq shares one son with ex O.T. Genasis.

Later in the conversation, Khloé retorted, "You went behind my back and were f------ my brother!"

"It wasn't behind your back. Was I supposed to say, 'Hey, Khloé! Just an announcement...?'" she asked before adding, "She wasn't around actually when it happened. She was on a road trip with her current husband [Lamar], so it actually happened when they were gone."

khloe kardashian defends phobia humpback whale swallowing releasing kayaker
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian argued Malika Haqq should have told her about the hookup sooner.

Khloé argued she should have known that a friend was "having intercourse" with a family member.

"My brother! Him and I could be fraternal twins," she said. "No, you don't owe me an apology. What I'm saying is if I were to sit on your brother's d---, I would be calling you afterwards."

This isn't the first time Khloé has gotten into the awkward details past romantic relationships on her hit podcast — whether it's her own or her friends'! As OK! previously reported, the reality star admitted she once dated a man who repeatedly wet the bed when they slept together.

"I remember telling Kim [Kardashian], I was like, 'He’s peeing the bed like he’s a f------ child,'" she explained at the time. "So he was a pee boy. We don’t need pee boys."

