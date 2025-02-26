Rob Kardashian Tells Khloé Kardashian His Hookup With Her Longtime Pal Malika Haqq Was 'Passionate' and 'Everything' He 'Needed'

She claimed the hookup started out as a "joke" to see if it would "ruffle" Khloé's "feathers," but the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — called her bluff when she took out her cell phone to give her brother a ring.

"Hey Bobby, I'm here with the twins," Khloé said, referring to Malika and her sister Khadijah, who were both guests on the episode. "Not to put you on the spot, but when you and Malika starting f------ one another, was it considered a joke just to p--- me off?""