COUPLES Kristen Bell Says Her Relationship With Dax Shepard 'Requires a Lot of Patience' Source: mega/@kristenanniebell/instagram Kristen Bell talked about her 'real-life' relationship with husband Dax Shepard in an interview to promote the second season of her Netflix show 'Nobody Wants This.' Allie Fasanella Oct. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell got candid about relationship struggles in an interview with People while promoting the second season of her Netflix show Nobody Wants This. Discussing her character's challenges with her rabbi boyfriend Noah (played by Adam Brody), she told the magazine, "My advice to Joanne is just calm down a little bit. I feel like she can get very amped up very quickly, and in order to take yourself from a 'me' to a 'we,' it requires a lot of patience." Opening up about her own experience with husband Dax Shepard, she shared, "Having someone that is very opposite from me is certainly something that I feel. I feel like my real-life husband and I are 'opposites attract.'" The Emmy-nominated actress added, "But that doesn't mean we couldn't make it work, or didn't want to make it work."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kristen Bell opened up about challenges in relationship with husband Dax Shepard.

Bell went onto explain that having plenty of patience and making compromises has been key to making her relationship with Shepard last. "It just meant we did have to have a lot of patience for each other to figure out what the compromises would be, and a general understanding that we're probably going to have different viewpoints on almost everything — and figure out a respectful way to have those discussions," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kristen Bell received backlash for her 'tone-deaf' murder joke about Dax Shepard.

The 45-year-old's comments come less than a week after she and Shepard, 50, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on October 17. The couple has two daughters together, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10. Unfortunately, Bell landed herself in some hot water after making a controversial murder joke while wishing Shepard a happy anniversary. She captioned a shot featuring him embracing one of their daughters, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrated 12 years of marriage on October 17.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together since 2007.

Many of their followers found the joke to be in bad taste and making light of domestic violence. One person wrote, "What kind of man says that to his wife?" Another commented that it was a "wild" thing to say, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness month. Dateline also commented on the post, writing, "Screenshotted." The comment from the popular true crime show went viral, racking up over 78,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram There have been rumors that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are swingers.