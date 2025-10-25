or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kristen Bell
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kristen Bell Says Her Relationship With Dax Shepard 'Requires a Lot of Patience'

composite photo of kristen bell and dax shepard
Source: mega/@kristenanniebell/instagram

Kristen Bell talked about her 'real-life' relationship with husband Dax Shepard in an interview to promote the second season of her Netflix show 'Nobody Wants This.'

Oct. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell got candid about relationship struggles in an interview with People while promoting the second season of her Netflix show Nobody Wants This.

Discussing her character's challenges with her rabbi boyfriend Noah (played by Adam Brody), she told the magazine, "My advice to Joanne is just calm down a little bit. I feel like she can get very amped up very quickly, and in order to take yourself from a 'me' to a 'we,' it requires a lot of patience."

Opening up about her own experience with husband Dax Shepard, she shared, "Having someone that is very opposite from me is certainly something that I feel. I feel like my real-life husband and I are 'opposites attract.'"

The Emmy-nominated actress added, "But that doesn't mean we couldn't make it work, or didn't want to make it work."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kristen Bell opened up about challenges in relationship with husband Dax Shepard.
Source: mega

Kristen Bell opened up about challenges in relationship with husband Dax Shepard.

Bell went onto explain that having plenty of patience and making compromises has been key to making her relationship with Shepard last.

"It just meant we did have to have a lot of patience for each other to figure out what the compromises would be, and a general understanding that we're probably going to have different viewpoints on almost everything — and figure out a respectful way to have those discussions," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell received backlash for her 'tone-deaf' murder joke about Dax Shepard.
Source: mega

Kristen Bell received backlash for her 'tone-deaf' murder joke about Dax Shepard.

The 45-year-old's comments come less than a week after she and Shepard, 50, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on October 17. The couple has two daughters together, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

Unfortunately, Bell landed herself in some hot water after making a controversial murder joke while wishing Shepard a happy anniversary.

She captioned a shot featuring him embracing one of their daughters, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrated 12 years of marriage on October 17.

MORE ON:
Kristen Bell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together since 2007.
Source: mega

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together since 2007.

Many of their followers found the joke to be in bad taste and making light of domestic violence. One person wrote, "What kind of man says that to his wife?"

Another commented that it was a "wild" thing to say, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Dateline also commented on the post, writing, "Screenshotted." The comment from the popular true crime show went viral, racking up over 78,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

image of There have been rumors that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are swingers.
Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram

There have been rumors that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are swingers.

This also comes after Shepard told Jennifer Aniston on his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he wouldn't be opposed to an open marriage with Bell.

While discussing tabloid rumors about themselves during the Monday, October 20, episode, he brought up stories claiming that he and Bell were swingers.

“That’s not true?” the Friends star asked.

“It’s not true," he confirmed, before adding, "We could perhaps, under the right circumstance, you know, have a very open dialogue about that, if the right participants presented themselves."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.