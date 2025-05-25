'Nobody Wants This' Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More
What Is 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 About?
Although Netflix has yet to reveal an official synopsis for Nobody Wants This Season 2, Adam Brody and the new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have shared what viewers can expect from the next installment.
"In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know," Brody said of the cultural differences between his character, Noah, and Kristen Bell's Joanne. "It's an open question."
He added, "I think that's what the show can explore. What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb."
Meanwhile, Konner and Kaplan called their new gig a "dream."
The Girls co-showrunner said Erin Foster, who created Nobody Wants This Season 1, is "the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit."
"I am a true fan of Erin's show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls," Konner added.
Kaplan also expressed his excitement to be a part of Nobody Wants This Season 1, which he praised for being a "unique and beautiful show." According to the screenwriter, he is already having the "best time" working on the series.
Is 'Nobody Wants This' Based on a True Story?
Since the release of Nobody Wants This Season 1, it has been revealed the rom-com series was inspired by Foster's real-life love story. The show's creator reportedly developed the concept in 2019, after converting to Judaism following her 2018 meeting with her now-husband, Simon Tikham, at a Los Angeles gym.
Although Tikham is not a rabbi in real life, Foster said she based Noah's character on her husband as she wanted the character to be "emotionally available, chivalrous, old-fashioned ... but also really funny and confident."
Who Is Returning for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2?
Alongside Bell and Brody, viewers can also expect the return of other cast members reprising their roles, including Justine Lupe (Morgan), Timothy Simons (Sasha), Jackie Tohn (Esther), Michael Hitchcock (Henry), Stephanie Faracy (Lynne), Paul Ben-Victor (Ilan), Tovah Feldshuh (Bina), Sherry Cola (Ashley), and D'Arcy Carden (Ryann).
Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed have also joined the show.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Who Is Returning for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2?
In addition to Konner and Kaplan, Nora Silver will also executive produce the series.
"I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls. … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!" said Foster.
Has 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Begun Production?
According to Tudum, Nobody Wants This Season 2 started production in Los Angeles in March.
When Will 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Be Released?
While Netflix has not announced the exact release date of Nobody Wants This Season 2, the streaming service has confirmed it is set to premiere on the platform sometime in 2025.