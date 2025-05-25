'Nobody Wants This' Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Although Netflix has yet to reveal an official synopsis for Nobody Wants This Season 2, Adam Brody and the new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have shared what viewers can expect from the next installment.

"In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know," Brody said of the cultural differences between his character, Noah, and Kristen Bell's Joanne. "It's an open question."

He added, "I think that's what the show can explore. What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb."

Meanwhile, Konner and Kaplan called their new gig a "dream."

The Girls co-showrunner said Erin Foster, who created Nobody Wants This Season 1, is "the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit."

"I am a true fan of Erin's show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls," Konner added.

Kaplan also expressed his excitement to be a part of Nobody Wants This Season 1, which he praised for being a "unique and beautiful show." According to the screenwriter, he is already having the "best time" working on the series.