Kristen Bell Reveals Adam Brody's Hilarious Name for Their Pregnant S-- Scene!

Kristen Bell recently dished out some behind-the-scenes gossip about her time filming House of Lies with Adam Brody. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 23, the 45-year-old actress shared a funny moment from their first intimate scene, which took on a unique twist given her real-life pregnancy. "I was eight and a half months pregnant and we were blurring it out,” Bell recalled. Sporting a noticeable baby bump at the time, she revealed Brody had a lighthearted name for their tough work situation: “Adam affectionately refers to it as ‘our threesome.’ Which I do not want my daughter to hear!” she quipped.

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have two daughters.

Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, with husband Dax Shepard, portrayed Jeannie van der Hooven in the series. Brody appeared as a guest star in three episodes, serving as her love interest. In fact, Bell juggled two pregnancies while working on the Showtime series, which spanned five seasons. Producers had to get creative with camera angles and even some CGI to obscure her baby bump, which they eventually incorporated into the storyline for Season 4.

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in 'Nobody Wants This.'

While reflecting on her experiences, Bell praised Brody's lighthearted attitude toward their awkward situations. “He’s a delightful scene partner. I love and trust him as an individual so much, and I find that he brings something weird and awkward and funny and wonderful and unexpected to every scene, which I really enjoy,” she revealed. “But I also trust him completely. So to be honest, when I was this much pregnant and I had to, like, mount him, I was just like, ‘Well… morning!’” Bell emphasized that she always felt “safe” and “comfortable” while acting alongside Brody, highlighting their platonic bond. Brody, 45, has been married to Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester since 2014 and they share two children: daughter Arlo, 10, and a son, 5, whose name remains under wraps.

Source: MEGA Adam Brody has been married to Leighton Meester since 2014.

“We have a very sibling relationship in real life because we get along really well, but we also argue like crazy,” she added. “He has a different POV and I like to poke at it … and also I’m really nosy.” In an interview with RED magazine published the same day, October 23, the mother-of-two admitted it took her “months” to persuade Brody to join her in Netflix's new romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This.

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell shared that she and Adam Brody developed a sibling-like relationship while filming.