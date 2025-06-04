or
Who's Back for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2? Meet the Returning Cast

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 is bringing back the drama — and the familiar faces viewers have come to love — on October 23.

June 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kristen Bell

Jennie Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan joined 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 as new showrunners.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 brings back Kristen Bell, who plays Joanne, to the screen.

In an April interview with Gold Derby, Bell, 44, reflected on her portrayal of the lead character in the first season.

"[Joanne] wants to talk about everything from every angle, and that's very interesting from a critical thinking perspective," said Bell. "I think those people are really cool. But for Joanne, I think it started to, later in life, bite her in the butt because she's looking at so many different perspectives and questioning everything."

She added, "She's using that as an excuse not to identify her own values and who she is. I don't think she had any sense of who she was at the beginning of the show."

Adam Brody

Adam Brody shared what fans can expect from his character in the second season.

With Bell on board, Nobody Wants This Season 2 also welcomes back Adam Brody to the cast.

Before the release of the next installment, Brody opened up about the future of his and Bell's characters, saying, "In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know. It's an open question."

As for what Nobody Wants This can explore, he asked, "What should he [his character, Noah] do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb."

D'Arcy Carden

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 is reportedly 'a dream' for the new showrunners.

D'Arcy Carden is set to reprise her role as Joanne's friend, Ryann, on Nobody Wants This Season 2.

Emily Arlook

'Nobody Wants This' was inspired by Erin Foster's real-life love story.

Viewers can also expect the return of Emily Arlook for the second season, portraying Rebecca's character.

Jackie Tohn

Erin Foster converted to Judaism after meeting her now-husband, Simon Tikham, in 2018.

In May, Jackie Tohn confirmed she is still going to be part of Nobody Wants This Season 2 by sharing a carousel of photos from the series' set.

"That's a wrap on Nobody Wants This Season 2! So excited for everyone to see!!! I love these people so much and can’t believe we get to work (play) together. Here we goooo! @nobodywantsthisofficial #nobodywantsthis #netflix," Tohn, who has been upped to series regular to continue playing Esther's character, captioned the post.

Justine Lupe

Erin Foster reportedly based Noah's character on her husband.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 returns with familiar faces, including Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan.

Leslie Grossman

All cast members are expected to return for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2.

Leslie Grossman joins Nobody Wants This Season 2 again as Rabbi Shira.

Michael Hitchcock

There will also be new guest stars in the second season.

Michael Hitchcock is set to make a comeback as Henry.

Paul Ben-Victor

Nora Silver will also executive produce 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2.

Nobody Wants This brings back Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan for another round.

Sherry Cola

'Nobody Wants This' began production in March.

Of course, Sherry Cola steps into her role as Joanne's best friend, Ashley, for the second season.

Shiloh Bearman

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 was confirmed in October 2024.

Young actress Shiloh Bearman is back as Sasha and Esther's daughter, Miriam.

Stephanie Faracy

'Nobody Wants This' Season 1 premiered in September 2024.

Stephanie Faracy reunites with the other cast members, playing Lynn again on Nobody Wants This Season 2.

Stephen Tobolowsky

Season 2 wrapped production in May.

The Season 2 cast lineup also includes Stephen Tobolowsky, who portrays Rabbi Cohen.

Timothy Simons

Leighton Meester will be on board to play the role of Abby.

Even Noah's older brother, Timothy Simons' Sasha, joins the chaos again to provide more family drama to the mix.

Tovah Feldshuh

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 will be released on October 23.

Tovah Feldshuh reprises her role as Noah and Sasha's mother, Bina, in the second season.

