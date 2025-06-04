Who's Back for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2? Meet the Returning Cast

Nobody Wants This Season 2 brings back Kristen Bell, who plays Joanne, to the screen.

In an April interview with Gold Derby, Bell, 44, reflected on her portrayal of the lead character in the first season.

"[Joanne] wants to talk about everything from every angle, and that's very interesting from a critical thinking perspective," said Bell. "I think those people are really cool. But for Joanne, I think it started to, later in life, bite her in the butt because she's looking at so many different perspectives and questioning everything."

She added, "She's using that as an excuse not to identify her own values and who she is. I don't think she had any sense of who she was at the beginning of the show."