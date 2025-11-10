or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristen Bell
OK LogoNEWS

Kristen Bell Looks Unkempt During L.A. Outing After Head-Scratching Dax Shepard Marriage Post

image of Kristen Bell stepped out looking casual.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell looked a tad disheveled over the weekend following her confusing Dax Shepard marriage post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell looked a tad untidy and unkempt over the weekend when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old seemed downhearted in photos obtained by Daily Mail following major fallout from her anniversary post with husband Dax Shepard, which she posted last month.

In the snaps, the Gossip Girl alum wore casual clothes and had no makeup on.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell Stayed Casual for the Outing

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kristen Bell has admitted she's 'opposite' from her husband.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell has admitted she's 'opposite' from her husband.

Bell sported baggy jeans, a gray sweater, black leather belt, and had her blonde hair pulled into a loose bun.

She also had a pair of thin-framed glasses that hung from her button down's collar. Bell's large black tote was stuffed with her personal items, and she clung to it tightly.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress caught flak for her marriage post to Shepard, 50, whom she has been married to since 2013. They share two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen's Post Sparked Backlash

Photo of Countless people ridiculed the actress for joking about domestic violence in her anniversary post.
Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram

Countless people ridiculed the actress for joking about domestic violence in her anniversary post.

Bell took to Instagram to wish Shepard a happy anniversary on October 18, where she shared a photo of him hugging one of their daughters.

Her caption read: "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

The post was labeled as "tone deaf" by many fans as it appeared to joke about domestic violence and had many people raising their eyebrows.

MORE ON:
Kristen Bell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013.

One person wrote, "What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen."

"Domestic violence isn’t a joke," someone said, while another commented, "What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month."

True crime show Dateline chimed in on the viral post, simply commenting: "Screenshotted."

Kristen Didn't Address the Hate

image of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share two daughters.

On the October 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans wanted the Veronica Mars star to address the post's mounting controversy. However, she didn't, and instead spoke about Season 2 of her comedy, Nobody Wants This, and her marriage.

"Having someone that is very opposite from me is certainly something that I feel. I feel like my real-life husband and I are 'opposites attract.' But that doesn't mean we couldn't make it work, or didn't want to make it work," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.