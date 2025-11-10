Kristen Bell Looks Unkempt During L.A. Outing After Head-Scratching Dax Shepard Marriage Post

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell looked a tad untidy and unkempt over the weekend when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old seemed downhearted in photos obtained by Daily Mail following major fallout from her anniversary post with husband Dax Shepard, which she posted last month. In the snaps, the Gossip Girl alum wore casual clothes and had no makeup on.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell Stayed Casual for the Outing

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell has admitted she's 'opposite' from her husband.

Bell sported baggy jeans, a gray sweater, black leather belt, and had her blonde hair pulled into a loose bun. She also had a pair of thin-framed glasses that hung from her button down's collar. Bell's large black tote was stuffed with her personal items, and she clung to it tightly. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress caught flak for her marriage post to Shepard, 50, whom she has been married to since 2013. They share two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen's Post Sparked Backlash

Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram Countless people ridiculed the actress for joking about domestic violence in her anniversary post.

Bell took to Instagram to wish Shepard a happy anniversary on October 18, where she shared a photo of him hugging one of their daughters. Her caption read: "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'" The post was labeled as "tone deaf" by many fans as it appeared to joke about domestic violence and had many people raising their eyebrows.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013.

One person wrote, "What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen." "Domestic violence isn’t a joke," someone said, while another commented, "What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month." True crime show Dateline chimed in on the viral post, simply commenting: "Screenshotted."

Kristen Didn't Address the Hate

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share two daughters.